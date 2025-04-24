Heatwave continues in Punjab today, mercury expected to touch 45 degrees by end of month: PDMA

The ongoing heatwave in Punjab will continue today and the temperature is expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius by the end of the month, the Punjab Disaster Management Authority’s spokesperson said on Thursday.

Climate change is a pressing reality for Pakistan, directly impacting millions of lives. Heatwaves, intensified by climate change, are becoming more frequent, prolonged and severe, disproportionately affecting communities with limited resources to adapt.

“The heatwave may be severe in South Punjab’s districts of Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Multan,” the spokesperson said.

A day ago, mercury had reached 44°C in Bahawalnagar, 42°C in Rahim Yar Khan, and 41°C in Kot Addu.

Temperatures of around 40°C were recorded in the flatlands, including in Lahore, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Okara, Multan, Mandi Bahauddin, Khanewal, Kasur, Layyah, Jhang, Hafizabad and Faisalabad.

“Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed relevant institutions to remain alert,” PDMA said.

The supply of clean water is being ensured in the districts of Cholistan, while heatwave counters have been set up in all hospitals.

Punjab PDMA has directed that the supply of relevant medicines to prevent heat stroke is ensured. Citizens are being informed about the dangers of heat wave through the media.

“The public is requested to take precautionary measures, and to especially take care of children, elderly and the sick, who are more vulnerable to the effects of a heatwave,” PDMA said.

The authority advised to avoid exertion and exercise outdoors.

It also recommended not to leave the house unnecessarily and wear light-colored cotton clothes.

Earlier in the month, the PDMA had warned that South Punjab districts are at risk of a severe heatwave in the coming days, with temperatures rising by 4-7°C in the region.

Schools across Punjab had also been advised to alter working hours or declare early summer holidays if excessive heat persisted.

An advisory by the PDMA recommended that schools should alter working hours or declare early summer holidays if excessive heat persists, all outdoor sports and activities should be suspended immediately. It added that schools must ensure uninterrupted availability of clean, cold drinking water and maintain functional ventilation, fans, and cooling systems, while students should wear loose, light-coloured clothing. It added that schools must also set up first-aid counters with staff trained in heat-related emergencies.