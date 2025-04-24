E-Paper | April 24, 2025

FBR sets deadlines for e-integration

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 24, 2025 Updated April 24, 2025 08:37am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has asked all registered taxpayers to integrate their invoicing systems electronically.

Through SRO709 of 2025, the FBR set compliance deadlines for corporate and non-corporate taxpayers to complete the integration.

According to the notification, the corporate registered persons must start sending digital invoices no later than May 1, 2025, while non-corporate registered persons must complete electronic integration by June 1.

The SRO further explained that all registered persons must connect their existing invoicing hardware and software directly with the FBR’s centralised computerised system. This integration must be facilitated either through a licenced integrator approved by the FBR or via Pakistan Revenue Automation Private Ltd.

Published in Dawn, April 24th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Pahalgam attack
Updated 24 Apr, 2025

Pahalgam attack

Pakistan must proceed with caution and prepare a calm yet firm response to India’s allegations, and threats.
New IMF projection
24 Apr, 2025

New IMF projection

THE downgrading of the IMF’s growth forecast for Pakistan by 40bps to 2.6pc is perturbing, especially considering...
Stranded goods
24 Apr, 2025

Stranded goods

AS controversy over the new canals continues to rage, traders across the country have begun raising the alarm over...
Centre’s shadow
Updated 23 Apr, 2025

Centre’s shadow

The Centre should stop encroaching on provincial jurisdictions in its misplaced eagerness to control minerals.
Himalayan crisis
23 Apr, 2025

Himalayan crisis

THE Hindu Kush-Himalayan region, known as Asia’s water tower, is in trouble. The towering ranges have registered a...
Seeker of peace
23 Apr, 2025

Seeker of peace

POPE Francis, who prayed for Palestine, died on Easter Monday. The first Argentine pontiff’s diverse and...