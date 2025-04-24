FBR sets deadlines for e-integration

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has asked all registered taxpayers to integrate their invoicing systems electronically.

Through SRO709 of 2025, the FBR set compliance deadlines for corporate and non-corporate taxpayers to complete the integration.

According to the notification, the corporate registered persons must start sending digital invoices no later than May 1, 2025, while non-corporate registered persons must complete electronic integration by June 1.

The SRO further explained that all registered persons must connect their existing invoicing hardware and software directly with the FBR’s centralised computerised system. This integration must be facilitated either through a licenced integrator approved by the FBR or via Pakistan Revenue Automation Private Ltd.

