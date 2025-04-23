E-Paper | April 23, 2025

KMC to establish nine markets of sacrificial animals across Karachi

Dawn Report Published April 23, 2025 Updated April 23, 2025 10:35am

KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is set to establish nine markets of sacrificial animals in as many areas of the metropolis.

The information was given to Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab during a meeting held to review the preparations for setting up cattle markets in connection with Eidul Azha.

The designated locations for these markets include Sunday Car Bazaar, 11-D, New Karachi; KMC Ground near Samanabad police station; Northern Bypass Slaughterhouse, Surjani Town; Cattle Colony, Surjani; Cattle Colony, Bin Qasim; Chicken Feed Mill Ground; Cattle Market, Korangi Industrial Road; Cattle Market, Bakar Piri, Lyari; and KMC Ground, behind Safari Park, Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

The mayor was informed that the auction process for the nine cattle markets had been finalised and award letters would be issued shortly.

Senior Director-Veterinary Iftekhar Ahmed briefed the meeting regarding the auction process and said that all markets would be operational soon.

Mayor Wahab directed the officials concerned to ensure adequate facilities, cleanliness and full transparency in tax collection to guarantee smooth and organised operations during the festive season.

Published in Dawn, April 23rd, 2025

