Landslides continue in GB even as rains subside

villagers scour through the rubble of a home, which was badly damaged in a landslide, in the Deral valley of Diamer.—Photo by the writer

GILGIT: Landslides continued to affect many areas of Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday, even as the weather improved after four days of intermittent rain and snowfall.

With climate change making weather patterns erratic, the mountainous region received heavy rainfall and snowfall during months when the weather is relatively better.

On Tuesday, landslides occurred in Chichala village in Deral valley of Diamer, according to police.

The falling rocks damaged a home, livestock shelters, trees and other properties.However, no loss of life was reported.

Landslides also damaged many connecting roads in remote areas of the region.

Rockfalls wreak havoc in Diamer, Hunza, Astore

The Chipurson Road in upper Hunza was blocked due to landslides, cutting off locals’ access to other parts of the region.

Police said the Karakoram Highway, Baltistan Road and other major roads have been opened for traffic on Tuesday after landslides blocked the roads.

Internet and mobile services and electricity supply also remained suspended in many areas, particularly in Ghizer and Ghanche.

Locals have urged the immediate restoration of electricity and communication services.

In Astore, landslides damaged electricity transmission lines.

Aqil Hussain Baqiri, a local resident told Dawn that residents in upper areas of Astore were facing difficulties after snowfall and rain.

He said families in Daskhrim village were living under the open sky as several houses were partially damaged after snowfall and rain.

Locals have urged the government to provide shelter and rehabilitation to the affected people of Daskhrim.

Several residents of Ghanche and Astore districts have been shifted to safer locations as more landslides were expected in the area.

Earlier on Monday, a foreign tourist was killed another injured as falling rocks during a landslide hit their vehicle in Ghanche.

In Skardu, a mother and her two daughters were seriously injured when a landslide hit their home.

Minister’s visit

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mosaddiq Malik and other offificals of the Ministry of Climate Change visited Shigar with a UNDP delegation to review the newly installed early warning system.

According to a statement, the minister reviewed losses caused to the local population due to the melting of glaciers and the bursting of glacial lakes.

Baltistan Division Commissioner Kamal Khan, Shigar Deputy Commissioner Waliullah Falahi and Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority Director General Zakir Hussain briefed the delegation on various projects.

Published in Dawn, April 23rd, 2025