Coalition partners put canals on the negotiating table

• Second contact between PPP, PML-N leaders in as many days hints at ‘softening of stances’

• Rana Sana says water distribution issue to be resolved on administrative, technical grounds

• Azma criticises Bilawal for ‘harsh remarks’; Ghani accuses PML-N of trying to hurt PPP

KARACHI: As both coalition partners began seeing eye to eye on the issue of canals, the acrimony caused by the controversial canals on the Indus River continues to rile up their middle-tier leaders, highlighting the extent to which the issue has driven a wedge between them.

The initial anger, however, seems to have subsided, with both sides agreeing to a dialogue, and two phone calls between the senior leaders of the PPP and the PML-N in as many days showing that both sides have softened their stances, which may pave the way for a consensus.

On Monday, Prime Minister’s adviser Rana Sanaullah and Sindh’s senior minister Sharjeel Memon held a second consecutive telephonic conversation in as many days. Both leaders once again signalled a thaw in frosty ties, reaffirming their commitment to resolving the issue through dialogue.

Later, talking to a private news channel in the evening, Rana Sanaullah said PM Shehbaz Sharif’s government believed in resolving all matters through mutual understanding, and that it was not possible for any province to be deprived of its rightful share.

“Under the [1991] Water Accord, no pr­o­v­ince’s water can be diverted to an­other, nor is it being done,” he said. “The distribution of water is an administrative and technical issue, and it will be resolved on administrative and technical grounds. Let me be very clear that no province will be deprived of its rights, provincial concerns will be addressed, and the process of consultation will be further expanded.”

Although the Sindh government did not come up with an immediate reaction to the latest response from Islamabad, Infor­ma­tion Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon iss­ued a statement urging mainly nationalist parties — currently staging sit-ins acr­oss the province and blocking roads and highways in protest against the canal project — to ensure that their demonstrations do not cause inconvenience to the public.

“The political parties have a constitutional right to peaceful protest on the issue of the canal,” the statement quoted Mr Memon as saying. “Demonstrations, rallies, processions — whatever form a party chooses to protest in — they should inform the government and hold their protests in open spaces or areas where the public does not face inconvenience. The protest and dissent are the essence of every democracy, but the protest should not cause trouble for the public.”

However, the Sindh minister is scheduled to hold a press conference today, in which he is expected to address the canals issue.

Unabated criticism

Despite all the headway, unless the engagement between the two sides translates into a tangible outcome, the exchange of criticism from both ends is likely to continue unabated. It was Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari who first took a potshot at PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, criticising him for his “harsh” remarks.

The minister said if Punjab did not purchase wheat under its policy, it didn’t leave the farmers helpless either. Punjab’s farmers will be given a Rs100 billion package, Rs5,000 per acre, and a Rs25 billion wheat programme. Punjab’s farmers have been given Kisan Cards, thousands of tractors, and super seeders.

“It is unfortunate that no one has spoken about the condition of Sindh’s farmers. Neither was a wheat price fixed nor were Kisan Cards issued. In contrast, the Punjab government has taken multiple steps for the welfare of farmers.”

‘No compromise’

Hours later, senior PPP leader and Sindh minister Saeed Ghani strongly criticised the PML-N, accusing it of “deliberately attempting” to weaken his party over the controversial canal project. Speaking to the media in Karachi, Mr Ghani made it clear that the PPP would not compromise on the construction of new canals.

“It seems PML-N wants to harm the PPP. They must remove any notion from their minds that we will accept the canal projects through negotiations. We categorically reject them,” he said.

According to Mr Ghani, President Asif Ali Zardari holds no executive power under the Constitution, and in Pakistan’s parliamentary system, such powers lie with the prime minister. However, even the PM does not have the authority to decide water distribution, he added.

“President Zardari publicly opposed the canal projects in the joint session of parliament. Opposition parties are beating drums over something no one actually heard,” he said while responding to criticism about President Zardari’s alleged support for the project in a “closed-door meeting”.

Zulqernain Tahir in Lahore also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2025