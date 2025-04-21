E-Paper | April 21, 2025

Firm hands over Rs7.5m cheque to family of sacked worker who set himself on fire in Lahore

Rana Bilal Published April 21, 2025 Updated April 21, 2025 01:44pm

A multinational company (MNC) has paid a total amount of Rs7.5 million to the family of a former employee who died by suicide in Lahore earlier this year in protest against a “delay” in the provision of justice.

Asif Javed was a trade union leader at a Kabirwala-based plant of a food and beverage MNC. He was sacked in 2015, along with some other employees, allegedly for establishing a trade union within the company.

The National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) had ordered the workers’ reinstatement along with the payment of their dues. However, the company challenged the NIRC’s decision in the Lahore High Court (LHC), where the case had been pending for the last five years.

On February 25, Asif walked out of the court and set himself on fire. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries three days later. The incident had led to public outcry on social media.

While Justice Shujaat Ali Khan was hearing the case earlier, Justice Khalid Ishaq presided over the hearing today.

Advocate Izzat Fatima appeared to represent Javed in absentia while the latter’s family was also present.

The MNC’s lawyer presented a cheque worth Rs7.5m before the judge, saying it would be handed over to the deceased person’s family as an aggregate of dues and compensation.

The judge, noting that Javed left behind two widows, ordered the MNC to instead hand over the amount in the form of two separate cheques, each worth Rs3.75m, to each wife.

Fatima confirmed to Dawn.com that the bereaved family had received the cheques. She, however, said the payment was made “entirely on humanitarian grounds” instead of compensation or due. The MNC lawyer also confirmed this to Dawn.com.

Subsequently, Justice Ishaq disposed of the petitions of both parties over Javed and other workers’ dismissal.

Javed and several other employees were dismissed by the MNC in 2016. They had challenged that move before a local labour court, which had ordered their reinstatement in 2019.

That court decision was challenged by the MNC before the NIRC, which set aside the appeal on Nov 23, 2020. The next month, the company approached the LHC against that dismissal and the case had been pending since then.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Middle East carnage
Updated 21 Apr, 2025

Middle East carnage

It seems that to many in the world, people of Yemen and occupied Palestine are not human.
A new page
21 Apr, 2025

A new page

FOREIGN Secretary Amna Baloch’s trip to Dhaka has breathed new life into Pakistan’s long-dormant relationship...
No stone unturned
21 Apr, 2025

No stone unturned

WHILE the absence of new polio cases since Feb 10 is welcome news, this pause in transmission must not breed...
Canal politics
Updated 20 Apr, 2025

Canal politics

The consequences of the state taking decisions without regard for its people can be seen yet again in the form of widespread restlessness and anger.
Lesser citizens
20 Apr, 2025

Lesser citizens

CAN the state ever turn the dream of communal harmony into reality? A slew of injustices torment Pakistan’s...
Winning spree
20 Apr, 2025

Winning spree

AFTER sealing qualification for the ICC Women’s World Cup, Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana immediately set her sights...