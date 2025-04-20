E-Paper | April 20, 2025

China slams Trump’s port fees move as ‘short-sighted’

Reuters Published April 20, 2025 Updated April 20, 2025 06:05am

BEIJING: China’s shipbuilders on Saturday blasted as “short-sighted” US port fees announced by President Donald Trump’s administration on China-linked ships, a measure aimed at the nation’s shipbuilding industry.

Trump signed an order on Wednesday aimed at reviving US shipbuilding and reducing China’s grip on the global shipping industry. His government the next day watered the measures down by shielding domestic exporters and vessel owners serving the Great Lakes, the Caribbean and US territories.

The spat over ocean shipping, which conveys 80 percent of global trade, is the latest conflict in an intensifying trade war between China and the US that has pushed levies on each other’s imports beyond 100pc.

The China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry expressed “extreme indignation and resolute opposition” to the US measures, joining protests from the government and country’s shipowners.

“The decline of the US shipbuilding industry is the result of its protectionism and has nothing to do with China,” the shipbuilders said in a statement.

It warned the US restrictions would disrupt the global maritime system, lead to soaring shipping costs, further push up US inflation and harm the interest of the US people.

“We call on the international maritime industry to jointly resist this short-sighted US behaviour, and jointly maintain a fair market environment,” the industry body said, adding it expects Chinese authorities to take strong countermeasures.

The government protested against the “discriminatory” steps on Friday, urging Washington to “correct wrongdoings.” The Ministry of Commerce vowed in a statement to “resolutely take necessary measures to safeguard our own interests”, saying the fees “fully reveal the essence of its unilateralist and protectionist policies, and are typical, non-market practices”.

Published in Dawn, April 20th, 2025

US Trade War, Trump 2.0
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Canal politics
Updated 20 Apr, 2025

Canal politics

The consequences of the state taking decisions without regard for its people can be seen yet again in the form of widespread restlessness and anger.
Lesser citizens
20 Apr, 2025

Lesser citizens

CAN the state ever turn the dream of communal harmony into reality? A slew of injustices torment Pakistan’s...
Winning spree
20 Apr, 2025

Winning spree

AFTER sealing qualification for the ICC Women’s World Cup, Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana immediately set her sights...
Deadlocked
Updated 19 Apr, 2025

Deadlocked

Politicians’ refusal to talk to each other and resolve issues has created space for a different type of rulership to take over.
Trump vs Harvard
19 Apr, 2025

Trump vs Harvard

AMONGST the ‘enemies of the people’ in Trumpian America are elite universities seen as the bastions of liberal...
External account stability
19 Apr, 2025

External account stability

DRIVEN by a major spike in workers’ remittances last month, the country’s current account posted a record ...