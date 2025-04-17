Bodies of 8 Pakistanis killed in Iran repatriated: ISPR

The bodies of the eight nationals killed in Sistan-Baluchestan province of Iran were repatriated to Pakistan on Thursday, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

Pakistan on Sunday sought Iran’s “full cooperation” in investigating the “inhumane and cowardly” killing of eight of its nationals, the Foreign Office said.

A spokesperson for the banned outfit, the Balochistan National Army (BNA), claimed responsibility for the incident through a statement issued to the media. However, AFP reported that militant group Jaishul Adl also claimed responsibility for the attack. Per the FO, Pakistani officials in Iran were in “constant touch” with the authorities there for a probe into the incident and the repatriation of bodies.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a Pakistan Air Force C-130 aircraft airlifted the “mortal remains of eight Pakistani nationals from Zahedan, Iran, to Bahawalpur”.

The deceased, who were all residents of the Bahawalpur district, tragically fell victim to a heinous terrorist attack in Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan province, ISPR said.

It said that following the completion of medico-legal procedures and necessary documentation, the bodies were handed over to the consul general in Zahedan and were subsequently repatriated in the early hours of Thursday.

“Upon arrival at Bahawalpur Airport, a solemn ceremony was held to receive the deceased, with civil and military officials in attendance to pay their respects and offer condolences to the bereaved families,” ISPR said.

The armed forces stand united with the nation in this hour of grief and reaffirm their unwavering resolve against terrorism in all its forms, ISPR said.

The chairman joint chiefs of staff committee and the services chiefs expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of precious lives, the statement added.

They extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for strength, patience, and fortitude for them in bearing this irreparable loss, it added.

Balochistan, which borders Sistan-Baluchestan, has witnessed a spate of attacks targeting those hailing from Punjab.

It was the second such incident in Sistan-Baluchestan, as nine Pakistani workers hailing from Punjab were gunned down by unidentified attackers on Jan 27, 2024 in the province.

That incident came the same month Pakistan conducted retaliatory strikes on terrorist hideouts in Sistan-Baluchestan after Iran laun­ched attacks on the border town of Panjgur in Balochistan here.

In late March, five passengers were gunned down in a firing incident in the Kalmat area of Balochistan’s Gwadar district, with officials saying at least four of them belonged to Punjab.

Days before that, four labourers from Punjab were shot dead by unknown assailants in the Kalat district.