E-Paper | April 13, 2025

US-funded Arabic network Alhurra ends broadcasts after Trump’s aid cuts

AFP Published April 13, 2025 Updated April 13, 2025 04:43pm
The logo of Alhurra, a US-funded Arabic-language network, hit by aid cuts by US President Donald Trump. — via Facebook/Alhurra
The logo of Alhurra, a US-funded Arabic-language network, hit by aid cuts by US President Donald Trump. — via Facebook/Alhurra

Alhurra, the Arabic-language network created by the US government after the Iraq invasion, said on Saturday it would cease broadcasts and lay off most staff after US President Donald Trump’s administration shut off funds.

The network went on air in 2004, when US officials were complaining about coverage of the Iraq war from Qatar-backed Al Jazeera — which two decades later maintains a dominant role in Arabic-language media.

“Media in the Middle East thrive on a diet of anti-Americanism,” said Jeffrey Gedmin, president and CEO of Middle East Broadcasting Networks (MBN), the parent of Alhurra and other smaller US-funded Arabic-language outlets.

Gedmin added in a statement that It made “no sense to kill MBN” as a sensible alternative and to open the field to American adversaries and extremists.

The Trump administration, in part of a sweeping cost-cutting drive led by billionaire Elon Musk, in March said it was ceasing all financial transfers for US government-supported media.

The move quickly froze Voice of America, although its employees have mounted legal challenges to restore the funding, which was approved by Congress.

In a memo to staff, Gedmin said that Kari Lake, a firebrand Trump supporter put in charge of the agency supervising US-funded media, had refused to see him to discuss the “unlawfully” withdrawn funds.

“I’m left to conclude that she is deliberately starving us of the money we need to pay you, our dedicated and hard-working staff,” he wrote.

“What’s happening is a disgrace. You deserve better and I bear responsibility for not resolving this crisis in time to keep you,” said Gedmin, a veteran scholar of democracy.

Alhurra will cease broadcasts but seek to maintain digital updates through a staff reduced to “a couple dozen”, he wrote.

Alhurra says it reaches more than 30 million people each week across 22 countries.

But it has faced stiff competition from Al Jazeera as well as Al Arabiya, which is funded by Saudi Arabia, and more recently UAE-backed Sky News Arabia.

Trump has a testy relationship with media and has questioned the “firewall” under which US-funded outlets were promised editorial independence.

Unlike VOA, Alhurra was not considered part of the US government, instead receiving grants to operate.

Other outlets in similar situations have also tried to press on.

Radio Free Europe, which played a vital role in the Cold War and is now based in Prague, has won promises of support from the Czech government to step in to replace US funding.

Radio Free Asia, aimed at providing news to China, North Korea and other Asian countries without free media, has been providing online news at a reduced pace.

Trump 2.0
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Caught in between
Updated 13 Apr, 2025

Caught in between

In the absence of a trade agreement, under WTO rules, Pakistan cannot reduce duty rates for the US without doing the same for other countries.
Spirit of giving
13 Apr, 2025

Spirit of giving

THE recent declaration by ulema affirming that organ donation after death is not only permissible but an act of...
Targeting dissent
13 Apr, 2025

Targeting dissent

THE recent notice sent by the FIA to former senator Farhatullah Babar is deeply troubling — and revealing....
Stranded Afghans
Updated 12 Apr, 2025

Stranded Afghans

It is both unfair and dangerous that Afghan people’s immediate well-being has been left entirely to Pakistan to consider.
Peaceful protest
12 Apr, 2025

Peaceful protest

A CONCLAVE of local divines that had gathered in Islamabad on Thursday have made two important points: firstly, that...
Squash hopes
12 Apr, 2025

Squash hopes

IT was a monumental triumph: Noor Zaman came back from the brink to clinch the Under-23 World Squash Championships...