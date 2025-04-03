E-Paper | April 03, 2025

PSX reach all-time high of 118,000 in light of PM’s power relief package

Dawn.com Published April 3, 2025 Updated April 3, 2025 04:52pm
Stock market crosses 118,000 points after premier announces major relief for consumers. — Screegrab taken from PSX

Bulls dominated the trading floor at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as shares reached an all-time high of 118,000 points following the prime minister’s announcement of a “major” power relief package to reduce the burden on citizens.

The benchmark KSE-100 index climbed 1,131.37 points, or 0.96 per cent, to reach 118,938.11 from the last close of 117,806.74 points.

The development came shortly after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while speaking in Islamabad today, announced a Rs7.41 per unit cut in power rates across the country.

Head of Research and Development at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company Ltd, Samiullah Tariq, told Dawn.com, said that the power tariff cut by the premier was a major reason for the market’s performance.

Mohammed Sohail, chief executive of Topline Securities, said that the index reached an all-time high after the government reduced electricity tariffs to support consumers and industries

It may be noted that the government had decided to maintain the petroleum prices at the existing level, instead of an up-to-Rs13 per litre cut worked out by the oil regulator and the petroleum division, promising to transfer its financial impact to electricity consumers.

On March 26, PM Shehbaz’s team unlocked the new $1.3 billion arrangement with the IMF, along with a successful first review of the ongoing 37-month bailout programme.

The IMF disclosed in March that it had allowed only a Re1 per unit reduction in power tariff against a grid levy imposed on industrial captive power plants.

