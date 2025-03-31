E-Paper | March 31, 2025

Punjab govt forms council to help resolve issues faced by non-Muslim communities

LAHORE: The Punjab government has notified a minority advisory council for assistance in resolving the issues and problems faced by the non-Muslim communities.

The 38-member body, notified by the Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Depart­ment, has the representation of Hindu, Christian and Sikh communities including women.

The members will have a tenure of three years unless dissolved earlier by the government.

The council, to be chaired by the provincial minister for minorities, will advise the government on tolerance and inter-religious fraternity amo­ngst the various communities residing across the province.

The council will also advise the government on basic human rights and freedom of minority communities under the law.

The council will have the government’s assistance and full cooperation for the development and well-being of minority communities and for their increased educational, employment, social, economic and political opportunities, the notification added.

The body will also advise the government on development projects to improve the living standards of minority communities.

The council members included minister for minorities affairs (chairman), Kamran Masih-Bhatti (vice-chairman), Aqab Alam (convener), Suhail Alam, Javed Shahid, Karamat Masih, Nadeem Masih, Ashiq Masih, Aneel Pervaiz, Suhail Anwar, Shakeel Chaman, Saleem Shakir, Waseem Raja, Mushtaq Yaqub Sindhu, Shahzad Arif, Mushtaq Gill, Shahid Rehmat, Dr Shahid Shoukat, Indrias Masih, Waseem Masih, Dr Azeem and Adnan Shahzad.

The women members nominated to the council are Sumbal Muneer, Priyanka, Dr Surakhsa Shakir, Zobia Nazir and Sunain.

The Hindu community members nominated to the council are Kanji Ram, Sajan Bhattia, Rattan Lal and Lala Akmal Bheel.

The Sikh community members nominated to the council are Sardar Jaskaran Singh and Sardar Surjeet Singh.

Babu Lila Ram, Sardar Palvinder Singh, Sadar Dilawar Singh, Mufti Syed Ashiq Hussain, and Maulana Shakeelur Rehman Nasir are the five other members nominated to the council.

The notification stated that the chairman, vice-chairman, convener, and any other council member will not receive a salary.

The chief minister has the power to suspend or terminate the membership of any member or to remove the chairman, vice-chairman, and convener from their respective positions at any time, the notification said.

