Teacher, two others shot dead in Balochistan

Ali Jan Mangi Published March 30, 2025

DERA MURAD JAMALI: Three persons, including a schoolteacher, were gunned down by armed men in separate incidents in Jhal Magsi and Dera Murad Jamali, police said here on Saturday.

Officials said armed men opened fire on Mian Bakhsh while he was going to school from his home in the Jhal Magsi area. He died on the spot.

The assailants managed to flee the scene after the shooting.

Separately, an armed man killed a man identified as one Mola Dad in Goth Haji Sharif Hijwani on a dispute over wedding and escaped.

In Dera Murad Jamali, armed men fired at Asghar Ali Jattak outside of his home and fled.

Meanwhile, the CTD police in Nasirabad registered an FIR against seven people for their alleged involvement in the killing of seven members of a family in Sohbatpur.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2025

