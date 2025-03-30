WB okays $300m for Punjab clean air initiative

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has approved a $300 million Int­erna­tional Devel­opment Asso­c­iation (IDA) loan for the ‘Punjab Clean Air Progr­amme’ (PCAP) to stren­gthen air quality management and combat air pollution in the province.

The PCAP, approved by the World Bank Group’s board of directors on Friday, will support the Punjab government’s ‘Smog Mitig­ation Action Plan’ (SMAP) in tackling the pres­sing issue of smog and air pollution with the launch of several comprehensive initiatives aimed at improving air quality and public health across the province.

It will cover key sectors such as tran­sport, agriculture, industry, energy, and municipal services, a press release issued by the WB mission in Islamabad said on Saturday.

“The Punjab Clean Air Programme supports the province’s Smog Miti­gation Action Plan and is a landmark initiative to significantly improve air quality and enhance the health and well-being of millions of residents,” said WB Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine. “Cleaner air will reduce the incidence of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases and contribute to a healthier, more livable environment.”

The Punjab Clean Air Programme aligns with the new World Bank Country Partnership Framework and aims to reduce PM2.5 levels by 35 per cent over the next decade, significantly decreasing the incidence of respiratory illnesses and other pollution-related health issues for the 13 million residents of Lahore division.

The programme focuses on the continuation of strengthening air quality management infrastructure, enhancing regulatory and institutional capacity, targeted sectoral abatement measures and promoting public awareness about clean air.

Key interventions include investment in 5,000 super seeders to reduce the issue of the excessive seasonal fog, crop residue burning, the introduction of 600 electric buses for public transport, the expansion of regulatory-grade air quality monitoring stations across Punjab, and the enhancement of fuel quality testing through the establishment of two new fuel testing labs.

Recognising the importance of public participation in achieving cleaner air, the programme promotes behavioral change and active citizen engagement, utilising air quality monitoring data and emissions inventories to educate stakeholders about air pollution sources, health impacts, and reduction measures.

Special attention will be given to vulnerable populations through targeted messaging and advisories, including schools and hospitals.

The PCAP’s climate co-benefit of reducing PM2.5 includes a reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The estimated reduction in GHG emissions for the programme is 35.6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide over the next 12 years, significantly benefiting the environment and contributing to climate change mitigation.

The programme will also develop an integrated pollutant and GHG emissions inventory system to provide a comprehensive approach to tracking and managing emissions data.

“The Punjab Clean Air Programme will significantly benefit farmers by improving access to advanced technologies for better crop management, create job opportunities in the e-bus and depot sectors, and support vehicle owners in renewing aging vehicles,” said Shyam Srinivasan, task team leader for the project.

“Additionally, it will enhance the skills and knowledge of government officials through training and capacity building, ultimately contributing to a healthier and more sustainable environment.”

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2025