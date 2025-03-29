E-Paper | March 29, 2025

PM Shehbaz reviews steps to build anti-terror narrative

Syed Irfan Raza Published March 29, 2025 Updated March 29, 2025 08:43am

ISLAMABAD: Rene­wing its commitment to eradicate terrorism and extremism in all its forms, the government has decided to build a national narrative against these menaces, to give awareness and courage to people from all walks of life to stand against these ills.

In this backdrop, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting, attended by representatives from the information ministries of all four provinces, as well as Azad Jammu & Kashmir, a source privy to the meeting told Dawn on Friday.

The source, who was also present in the meeting, said it was decided that the government will soon activate the already-constituted National Narrative Committee (NNC), so that it could play an effective role in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

The meeting decided to produce instructive ‘morality plays’, dramas and films depicting how terrorism and extremism were antithetical to humanity, country and Islamic values.

On the occasion, all information ministers apprised the prime minister that they have adequate funds to embark on the national narrative-building drive through soft power, i.e. dramas and film-making.

The meeting also decided to arrange walks and seminars to highlight the repercussions of terrorism and extremism. In this connection, awareness programmes will also be launched in educational institutions.

On March 18, civil and military leaders had decided to take stern action against terrorists and their handlers to ens­ure peace in the country, particularly in Bal­o­chistan and KP.

The in-camera huddle was attended by PM Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Gen Asim Munir, and parliamentary leaders, except opposition parties.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2025

Counter terrorism
Pakistan

