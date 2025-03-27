Two security men martyred in D.I. Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two personnel were martyred while three others sustained injuries during a crossfire triggered by a gun attack on a security convoy near Kulachi Morr, police said on Wednesday.

According to sources, unidentified militants attacked a security forces convoy on Dera-Daraban Road, resulting in a fierce exchange of fire between the two sides.

In the crossfire, two security personnel embraced martyrdom and three others were injured. The martyrs included Sepoy Wakeel and Lance Naik Nadeem. The injured personnel included Naik Zafar, Havildar Nadeem and Lance Naik Ibrahim.

No statement was issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations till filing of this report on Wednesday evening.

After receiving information about the gunfight, police and security forces were dispatched to the area and a search operation was launched.

Published in Dawn, March 27th, 2025