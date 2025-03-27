E-Paper | March 27, 2025

Two security men martyred in D.I. Khan

Muhammad Irfan Mughal Published March 27, 2025 Updated March 27, 2025 06:13am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two personnel were martyred while three others sustained injuries during a crossfire triggered by a gun attack on a security convoy near Kulachi Morr, police said on Wednesday.

According to sources, unidentified militants attacked a security forces convoy on Dera-Daraban Road, resulting in a fierce exchange of fire between the two sides.

In the crossfire, two security personnel embraced martyrdom and three others were injured. The martyrs included Sepoy Wakeel and Lance Naik Nadeem. The injured personnel included Naik Zafar, Havildar Nadeem and Lance Naik Ibrahim.

No statement was issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations till filing of this report on Wednesday evening.

After receiving information about the gunfight, police and security forces were dispatched to the area and a search operation was launched.

Published in Dawn, March 27th, 2025

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Some progress
Updated 27 Mar, 2025

Some progress

The hard-won macroeconomic stability is only a short distance away from a deeper crisis.
Time to talk
27 Mar, 2025

Time to talk

IN an encouraging development, the government has signalled openness to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s ...
Black Sea truce
27 Mar, 2025

Black Sea truce

WHILE the Trump administration may have no problem with Israel renewing its rampage in Gaza, it is playing ...
Kabul visit
Updated 26 Mar, 2025

Kabul visit

Islamabad should continue to emphasise that presence of terrorists on Afghan soil stands in the way of normal commercial ties.
Drought warning
26 Mar, 2025

Drought warning

DRIVEN by rising temperatures linked to climate change, increasing drought events across Pakistan have affected tens...
Deadly roads
26 Mar, 2025

Deadly roads

DESPITE daytime restrictions on heavy vehicles, Karachi continues to witness one horrific traffic accident after...