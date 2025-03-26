NA panel concerned by cargo glut at ports

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce on Tuesday raised concerns over 1,000 containers stuck at the ports due to changes in the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) and asked for its early resolution.

The committee meeting, chaired by MNA Muhammad Jawed Hanif Khan, also proposed to extend the tenure of elected representatives of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on a one-time basis.

It raised concerns over an SRO, issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Feb 25, which sought to exclude the steel sector from the EFS facilities. The FBR clarified that the exclusion was part of efforts to curb duty evasion and other irregularities within the sector.

However, stakeholders stressed the need for further consultations before any final decision was made.

The committee proposed that the issue of stuck containers be resolved promptly and that consultations with stakeholders continue to ensure a balanced and fair outcome.

The committee also recommended that copper be exempted, while duty should be applied to iron and steel.

The EFS allows duty-free imports for export-oriented units but has faced issues related to misuse and discrepancies, particularly in the steel sector.

Published in Dawn, March 26th, 2025