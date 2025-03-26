E-Paper | March 26, 2025

NA panel concerned by cargo glut at ports

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 26, 2025 Updated March 26, 2025 07:00am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce on Tuesday raised concerns over 1,000 containers stuck at the ports due to changes in the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) and asked for its early resolution.

The committee meeting, chaired by MNA Muhammad Jawed Hanif Khan, also proposed to extend the tenure of elected representatives of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on a one-time basis.

It raised concerns over an SRO, issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Feb 25, which sought to exclude the steel sector from the EFS facilities. The FBR clarified that the exclusion was part of efforts to curb duty evasion and other irregularities within the sector.

However, stakeholders stressed the need for further consultations before any final decision was made.

The committee proposed that the issue of stuck containers be resolved promptly and that consultations with stakeholders continue to ensure a balanced and fair outcome.

The committee also recommended that copper be exempted, while duty should be applied to iron and steel.

The EFS allows duty-free imports for export-oriented units but has faced issues related to misuse and discrepancies, particularly in the steel sector.

Published in Dawn, March 26th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kabul visit
Updated 26 Mar, 2025

Kabul visit

Islamabad should continue to emphasise that presence of terrorists on Afghan soil stands in the way of normal commercial ties.
Drought warning
26 Mar, 2025

Drought warning

DRIVEN by rising temperatures linked to climate change, increasing drought events across Pakistan have affected tens...
Deadly roads
26 Mar, 2025

Deadly roads

DESPITE daytime restrictions on heavy vehicles, Karachi continues to witness one horrific traffic accident after...
Shortcut tactics
Updated 25 Mar, 2025

Shortcut tactics

IMF’s decision to veto move to reduce retail power tariffs seems to be against interests of middle-class consumers.
Unforced error
Updated 25 Mar, 2025

Unforced error

State must not push ordinary citizens away with its excesses when dealing with Balochistan.
Losing again
25 Mar, 2025

Losing again

WHEN Pakistan’s high-risk Twenty20 approach did not work, there was no fallback plan and they collapsed in a heap...