EU to deepen economic ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: European Union Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka said on Tuesday that European companies are recognising Pakistan as a potential business destination and are exploring new avenues for economic partnership.

The statement came from the envoy ahead of the Business Forum scheduled for May 14-15 in Islamabad. This landmark event, supported by the EU, its member states, and the Government of Pakistan, aims to facilitate dialogue, empower partnerships, and unlock business opportunities in both regions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will open the forum.

EU Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka remarked European companies are recognising Pakistan as a potential business destination. The envoy said that this forum serves as a vital platform to strengthen collaboration between European and Pakistani businesses, deepens bilateral trade, and explores new avenues for economic partnership.

The EU envoy said it is an opportunity for Pakistan to benefit from the opportunities of global gateway.

A statement of the EU embassy said the EU is the largest single market in the world and the largest destination for Pakistani exports. The EU is also the world’s largest foreign investor representing 42 per cent of outward foreign direct investment globally.

With a rapidly growing market of over 240 million people, competitive labour costs, strategic geographical access to Central and South Asia and a preferential trade access to the EU, Pakistan offers immense business opportunities.

To enhance economic cooperation between the EU and Pakistan, the EU-Pakistan Business Forum will bring together high-level policymakers including the prime minister, minister of finance and minister of commerce, business leaders and CEOs from Pakistan and Europe, financial institutions such as the European Investment Bank, investors and other key stakeholders.

During the two-day of the Business Forum, Pakistan’s potential, innovation and best practices in key sectors including agribusiness, energy and renewables, green logistics, pharmaceuticals, IT and textiles will be showcased.

The forum will foster dialogue between the government and the private sector to improve the regulatory framework and facilitate trade while promoting sustainable business practices. The event will also present the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, its largest investment programme outside of the EU that aims to leverage €300 billion of investments worldwide until 2027.

Besides dedicated business-to-business and business-to-government meetings, engaging discussions, dedicated exhibitions, the forum will also mark the launch of the EU-Pakistan Business Network — which will group together the 300 plus European companies active in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, March 26th, 2025