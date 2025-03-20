E-Paper | March 20, 2025

EU envoy calls for fostering trade

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 20, 2025 Updated March 20, 2025 07:58am

ISLAMABAD: The European Union will launch an EU-Pakistan Business Network (EUPBN) to serve as a unified voice of European businesses, fostering investment and trade relations.

The Ambassador of the EU to Pakistan, Dr Riina Kionka, stated this in a meeting with Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday.

An official announcement said that the EUPBN is a network comprising more than 300 EU companies operating in Pakistan. This will serve as a unified voice of European businesses, fostering investment and trade relations.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2025

