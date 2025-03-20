South Africa, Pakistan to deepen defence cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and South Africa on Wednesday agreed to deepen their defence cooperation, focusing on joint ventures, technology transfer and capacity building.
The understanding was reached during the second meeting of the Pakistan-South Africa Joint Defence Committee (JDC) held in Islamabad from March 17-19.
Defence Secretary retired Lt Gen Muhammad Ali led the Pakistani delegation and Dr Thobekile Gamede, acting secretary of defence, represented South Africa.
Both sides discussed future avenues to strengthen their partnership in defence innovation, cyber and space technologies, artificial intelligence, research and development and defence industry capacity building.
Mr Ali emphasised the importance of broadening cooperation in light of emerging global security challenges. “It is imperative to further expand this collaboration by exploring new avenues through joint ventures in defense innovation and niche technology,” he stated.
Dr Gamede conveyed South Africa’s keen interest in joint ventures, technology transfer, training exchanges and exploring opportunities for defence industrial cooperation.
The third round of the JDC meeting will be held in South Africa.
A key milestone in the defence cooperation between Pakistan and South Africa came in March 2017, when both countries signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance collaboration in defence production, technology transfer and equipment acquisition. This agreement paved the way for military training exchanges, joint exercises and potential arms trade.
