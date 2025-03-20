E-Paper | March 20, 2025

South Africa, Pakistan to deepen defence cooperation

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 20, 2025 Updated March 20, 2025 08:27am
Defence Minister Khwaja Asif presents a souvenir to SA’s acting secretary of defence Thobekile Gam­ede in Islamabad, March 19. — PID
Defence Minister Khwaja Asif presents a souvenir to SA’s acting secretary of defence Thobekile Gam­ede in Islamabad, March 19. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Pakis­tan and South Africa on Wednesday agreed to dee­pen their defence cooperation, focusing on joint ve­­ntures, technology tra­ns­fer and capacity building.

The understanding was reached during the second meeting of the Pakistan-South Africa Joint Defen­­ce Committee (JDC) held in Islamabad from March 17-19.

Defence Secretary reti­red Lt Gen Muhammad Ali led the Pakistani delegati­on and Dr Thobekile Gam­ede, acting secretary of defence, represented South Africa.

Both sides discussed fu­­ture avenues to strengthen their partnership in def­e­nce innovation, cyber and sp­ace technologies, artificial intelligence, research and development and def­ence industry capacity building.

Mr Ali emphasised the importance of broadening coo­peration in light of eme­rging global security challenges. “It is imperative to further expand this collaboration by exploring new avenues through joint ventures in defense innovation and niche technology,” he stated.

Dr Gamede conveyed South Africa’s keen interest in joint ventures, technology transfer, training exchanges and exploring opportunities for defence industrial cooperation.

The third round of the JDC meeting will be held in South Africa.

A key milestone in the defence cooperation betw­een Pakistan and South Africa came in March 2017, when both countries signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance collaboration in defence production, technology transfer and equipment acquisition. This agreement paved the way for military training exchanges, joint exercises and potential arms trade.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Predatory taxation

Predatory taxation

Sakib Sherani
Without a fundamental rethink and reset, Pakistan’s catastrophic tax regime will drive the country’s already shrinking formal sector towards extinction.

Editorial

Victim complex
Updated 20 Mar, 2025

Victim complex

If New Delhi is sincere about bringing peace to South Asia, let it agree to an unconditional dialogue with Islamabad about all irritants.
LSM decline
20 Mar, 2025

LSM decline

THE slump in large-scale manufacturing amidst the adjustments the economy is forced to make in order to stay afloat...
Education interrupted
20 Mar, 2025

Education interrupted

THE sudden closure of major universities in Balochistan, ostensibly due to ‘security concerns’, marks another...
Genocide resumes
Updated 19 Mar, 2025

Genocide resumes

It appears that Palestinian people will again be left defenceless in the face of merciless brutality.
Strength in unity
19 Mar, 2025

Strength in unity

WILL it count as an opportunity lost? Given the sharp escalation in militant violence in recent weeks, some had ...
NFC weightage
19 Mar, 2025

NFC weightage

THE NFC Award has long been in need of an overhaul. The government’s proposal to bring down the weightage of...