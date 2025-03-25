White House ‘accidentally’ sends classified war plan to journalist

WASHINGTON: The White House on Monday confirmed that a journalist was included in a group chat in which US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and other top officials discussed upcoming strikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

President Donald Trump announced strikes on March 15, but in a shocking security breach, The Atlantic magazine’s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg wrote that he had hours of advance notice via the group chat on Signal.

“The message thread that was reported appears to be authentic, and we are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain,” National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said.

Published in Dawn, March 25th, 2025