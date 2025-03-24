E-Paper | March 24, 2025

Schumer rejects calls to quit as top Senate Democrat

Reuters Published March 24, 2025 Updated March 24, 2025 10:04am

WASHINGTON: US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday dismissed calls from some Democratic lawmakers for him to step down as leader in the Senate over his approach to a recently passed government funding bill.

Schumer sparked anger among Democrats last week when he decided not to block a Republican-drafted spending bill that many in the party said gave President Donald Trump, a Republican, too much power.

“Look, I’m not stepping down,” Schumer told NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Schumer said while the spending bill was “certainly bad” and that he had anticipated his support for it would stir controversy, the other option had been to let the government shut down, which would have been “15 or 20 times worse.”

Schumer said during a shutdown the executive branch had sole power to determine what government functions and employees were essential. In such a scenario, Schumer argued, Trump, his cost-cutting adviser Elon Musk and budget chief Russ Vought could “eviscerate the federal government.”

Schumer’s decision to side with Republicans outraged Democrats in Congress and progressive groups, and highlighted the party’s struggles as it is shut out of power in Washington.

Several Democrats in the House of Represen­tatives, including Representatives Glenn Ivey and Delia Ramirez, suggested he step aside, according to Politico.

NPR reported on Thursday that while Democratic Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado stopped short of calling for Schumer to quit, he told a town hall that “it’s important for people to know when it’s time to go.” Schumer dismissed criticism on “Meet the Press” from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he gave away Democratic leverage for nothing, arguing what they achieved was avoiding the “horror” of a government shutdown.

Published in Dawn, March 24th, 2025

Trump 2.0
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate action
Updated 24 Mar, 2025

Climate action

Waiting for outside help to arrive will only aggravate our climate challenges and not mitigate them.
TB burden
24 Mar, 2025

TB burden

AS the world observes World Tuberculosis Day, we confront the sombre fact that despite being both preventable and...
Unsafe passages
24 Mar, 2025

Unsafe passages

WRETCHED social conditions add an extra layer of cruelty to ordinary lives. The UN’s migration agency says that...
Judicial disputes
Updated 23 Mar, 2025

Judicial disputes

Public perceptions of the institution’s independence and neutrality have taken a hit due to bitter, public spats between senior judges.
Biased proposal
23 Mar, 2025

Biased proposal

PAKISTAN’S tax system is extortionist, unpredictable and unsupportive of investment and economic growth. It...
JFK files
23 Mar, 2025

JFK files

THE latest cache of declassified documents from what are known as the ‘Kennedy files’ have not really impressed...