Railways security enhanced after Jaffar Express hijacking

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Amid ongoing efforts to resume train operations to and from Balochistan following the March 11 hijacking of the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express, the Pakistan Railways Police (PRP) has directed its Superintendents of Police (SPs) in Multan and Karachi divisions to spare 50 constables and head constables for deployment at key installations in the Quetta railway division with immediate effect.

Also, tight security arrangements have been made for the five Eid special trains, particularly for the one departing from Quetta on March 26 for Peshawar via Sibbi, Sukkur, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, Dawn has learned.

During their deployment, the contingent will receive special training to deal with terrorist activities. After their return, contingents from other railway divisions, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Sukkur, will be deployed on a rotation basis at key railway formations/installations in Quetta division, which covers all cities in Balochistan connected with railway tracks, for a period of three months, an official source in the railway police explained to Dawn on Saturday.

According to a letter issued by the DIG (Operations) of the Lahore-based railway police headquarters, 50 police personnel have been directed to report to Quetta railway police with immediate effect, along with adequate arms and ammunition to deal with the security situation.

Minister announces Eid train schedule, 20pc fare reduction

Four trains

Pakistan Railways’ operations to and from Balochistan comprise four daily passenger trains, including Jaffar Express and Bolan Express, connecting Balochistan with Punjab and Sindh. Additionally, freight trains operate on various sections leading to Balochistan.

Jaffar Express begins its downward journey from Peshawar in the morning, arriving in Quetta the next day via Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Sukkur, and Sibbi.

Conversely, it departs Quetta at 9am daily, reaching Peshawar via Sukkur, Rahim Yar Khan, Lahore, and Rawalpindi at 7am the next day. Bolan Express departs Karachi at 8pm daily and reaches Quetta at 6:55pm the next day, with stops at various stations in interior Sindh and Balochistan. Two trains operate locally in Balochistan, running on the Sibbi-Harnai and Quetta-Chaman routes.

Following the Jaffar Express incident, entire train operations in Balochistan will have special security arrangements in place, covering stations, trains, and destinations, officials said. “The entire train, including the locomotive, will have several security personnel from the Frontier Corps (FC) and railway police. Similarly, security will remain on high alert at major stations along the way,” an official source revealed while speaking to Dawn.

Eid trains schedule Meanwhile, the PR authorities issued the schedule of five special trains on the eve of Eid.

The first Eid train will depart from Karachi Cantt railway station at 1pm on March 26 and reach Lahore on March 27 at 10am. The second train will depart from Quetta at 10am on March 26 and reach Peshawar at 11pm on March 27. The third train will depart from Lahore for Karachi on March 27 at 4.45pm and reach the destination at 1pm, next day.

The fourth Rawalpindi-bound train will depart from Karachi on March 27 at 8.30pm and reach its final destination at 1.15am next day. Likewise the fifth train will depart on March 28 from Karachi at 9pm for Lahore and reach at destination next day at 5.45pm.

Fares reduced

On the other hand, Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi announced a 20 per cent reduction in fares of all main, express, passenger and intercity trains across all classes to facilitate travel of people to their hometowns for Eid celebrations with their families.

Five special Eid trains will be operated by Pakistan Railways. All special Eid trains will include Economy Class, AC Business, and AC Standard Class coaches.

Advance booking has already commenced, after the Pakistan Railways Headquarters notified all relevant divisions regarding the special trains schedule.

Mr Abbasi instructed that all necessary arrangements must be completed on time to facilitate the smooth operation of these trains.

He also warned that no negligence or misconduct would be tolerated, and strict action would be taken against any officials or staff found in violation of their duties.Additionally, he announced that Pakistan Railways was formulating a comprehensive ‘Adoption Policy’ to upgrade travel facilities on trains running from Peshawar to Karachi.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2025