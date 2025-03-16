E-Paper | March 16, 2025

At least 33 dead as tornadoes ravage central US

AFP Published March 16, 2025 Updated March 16, 2025 03:36pm
This handout image released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on March 15, 2025 shows a damaged marina on Clearwater Lake, near Piedmont, Missouri, after severe storms hit the area. At least 33 people were killed and dozens more injured on March 15 when tornadoes and violent storms raked across the central United States, officials said. — AFP
This handout image released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on March 15, 2025 shows a damaged marina on Clearwater Lake, near Piedmont, Missouri, after severe storms hit the area. At least 33 people were killed and dozens more injured on March 15 when tornadoes and violent storms raked across the central United States, officials said. — AFP

At least 33 people have been killed and dozens more injured when tornadoes and violent storms raked across the central United States, as forecasters warned more severe weather was expected on Sunday.

Local news showed roofs torn off homes and large trucks overturned.

Eight people died in Kansas in a crash involving more than 50 vehicles, caused by low visibility during a “severe dust storm”, local police said.

Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed 12 storm-related fatalities and shared images of boats piled on top of one another at a marina destroyed by the weather.

The state police reported downed trees and power lines, as well as damage to buildings, with some areas severely impacted by “tornadoes, thunderstorms and large hail.”

“It was the scariest thing I’ve ever been through, it was so fast, our ears were all about to burst,” Alicia Wilson, who was evacuated from her home in Missouri, told TV station KSDK.

Further south in Mississippi, the state’s governor said six deaths were reported and that three people were missing late on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Texas, local authorities told AFP that four people had died in vehicle accidents linked to dust storms and fires that reduced visibility on the roads.

In the neighboring state of Arkansas, officials said three people had died and 29 had been injured in the storm.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency in response and said she had spoken with President Donald Trump.

“He said to tell the people of Arkansas he loves them and he and his administration are here to help with whatever we need following last night’s tornadoes,” Sanders wrote on the social media platform X.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of “severe thunderstorms” from the Lower Great Lakes to the Southeast on Sunday.

“The hazards associated with these thunderstorms are frequent lightning, severe thunderstorm wind gusts, hail, and a few tornadoes,” it said in its latest forecast bulletin.

More tornadoes forecast

At least 250,000 homes and businesses across the central United States were without power by early Sunday morning, according to tracking site poweroutage.us.

More tornadoes were forecast in the central Gulf Coast states, including Mississippi and Tennessee.

“Numerous significant tornadoes, some of which may be long-track and potentially violent, should continue into this evening,” the NWS said on Saturday.

Tornadoes are spinning columns of air that touch the ground from massive cumulonimbus thunderstorm clouds.

The central and southern states of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas get the most violent ones due to unique geographical and meteorological conditions.

Dubbed “Tornado Alley,” this is where winds of widely varying temperatures meet in volatile, potent storm clouds, with most storms occurring from May to June.

In 2024, 54 people died in tornado-related incidents in the United States, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Ukraine, Nato and the future of Europe

Ukraine, Nato and the future of Europe

The spectacle of the verbal spat between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Vlodomyr Zelensky in the Oval Office was stark evidence of a tectonic shift in longstanding US foreign policy on Ukraine, Russia, Europe and Nato.

Opinion

Editorial

After the review
Updated 16 Mar, 2025

After the review

Should prepare economy for durable growth by attracting foreign private investments to boost productivity and exports.
Embracing crypto
16 Mar, 2025

Embracing crypto

IT seems a little prod was all it took for Pakistan to finally ‘embrace the future’. The Pakistan Crypto Council...
Fault lines
16 Mar, 2025

Fault lines

IT was a distressing spectacle, though a sadly predictable one. As the National Assembly took up for discussion the...
Revised solar policy
Updated 15 Mar, 2025

Revised solar policy

Criticism policy revisions misplaced as these will increase payback periods for consumers with oversized solar systems.
Toxic prejudice
15 Mar, 2025

Toxic prejudice

WITH far-right movements on the march across the world, it is no surprise that anti-Muslim bias is witnessing high...
Children in jails
15 Mar, 2025

Children in jails

PAKISTAN’S children in prison have often been treated like adult criminals. The Sindh government’s programme to...