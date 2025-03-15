E-Paper | March 15, 2025

Kurram schoolgirls protest road closures

Our Correspondent Published March 15, 2025 Updated March 15, 2025 11:54am
Schoolgirls hold placards during a protest on the outskirts of Parachinar, Kurram district, on Friday. — Dawn
Schoolgirls hold placards during a protest on the outskirts of Parachinar, Kurram district, on Friday. — Dawn

KURRAM: Schoolgirls staged a demonstration against road closures here on Friday and demanded the immediate reopening of the main artery in the area to ensure their access to educational institutions.

Accompanied by their parents and carrying placards, the students blocked the road on the outskirts of Parachinar.

They complained that textbooks and school uniforms were not available to them.

The protesters claimed that two trucks carrying books were torched in Bagan. They said the unavailability of fuel was preventing students and teachers from reaching schools.

Meanwhile, protests continued outside the Parachinar Press Club and on the main road in Bagan, with participants demanding the immediate reopening of roads closed for the last five and a half months.

They also called for the provision of the Shuhada Package for the families of over 500 people, who lost their lives, as well as financial assistance for the victims of terrorism.

Social workers Musarat Bangash, Malik Zartaj and Syed Sarfraz Ali Shah said the weekly convoy of supplies for millions of people was insufficient. They urged authorities to ensure the immediate reopening of the main road to ensure the supply of relief goods to residents.

The workers also complained that for several months, trucks loaded with goods had been waiting to reach Parachinar, resulting in damage to the cargo due to delays.

The district administration has said all possible measures are being taken to provide relief to the people.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Revised solar policy
Updated 15 Mar, 2025

Revised solar policy

Criticism policy revisions misplaced as these will increase payback periods for consumers with oversized solar systems.
Toxic prejudice
15 Mar, 2025

Toxic prejudice

WITH far-right movements on the march across the world, it is no surprise that anti-Muslim bias is witnessing high...
Children in jails
15 Mar, 2025

Children in jails

PAKISTAN’S children in prison have often been treated like adult criminals. The Sindh government’s programme to...
Cohesive response
Updated 14 Mar, 2025

Cohesive response

Solely militarised response has failed to deliver, counterterrorism efforts must be complemented by political outreach in Balochistan.
Agriculture tax
14 Mar, 2025

Agriculture tax

THE changes in the provincial agriculture income tax laws aimed at aligning their rates with the federal corporate...
Closing the gap
14 Mar, 2025

Closing the gap

PAKISTAN continues to struggle with gender inequality in its labour market. A new report by the ILO shows just how...