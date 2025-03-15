Kurram schoolgirls protest road closures

KURRAM: Schoolgirls staged a demonstration against road closures here on Friday and demanded the immediate reopening of the main artery in the area to ensure their access to educational institutions.

Accompanied by their parents and carrying placards, the students blocked the road on the outskirts of Parachinar.

They complained that textbooks and school uniforms were not available to them.

The protesters claimed that two trucks carrying books were torched in Bagan. They said the unavailability of fuel was preventing students and teachers from reaching schools.

Meanwhile, protests continued outside the Parachinar Press Club and on the main road in Bagan, with participants demanding the immediate reopening of roads closed for the last five and a half months.

They also called for the provision of the Shuhada Package for the families of over 500 people, who lost their lives, as well as financial assistance for the victims of terrorism.

Social workers Musarat Bangash, Malik Zartaj and Syed Sarfraz Ali Shah said the weekly convoy of supplies for millions of people was insufficient. They urged authorities to ensure the immediate reopening of the main road to ensure the supply of relief goods to residents.

The workers also complained that for several months, trucks loaded with goods had been waiting to reach Parachinar, resulting in damage to the cargo due to delays.

The district administration has said all possible measures are being taken to provide relief to the people.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2025