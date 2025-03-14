E-Paper | March 14, 2025

LHC seeks report from federal ministry regarding use of X

Rana Bilal Published March 14, 2025 Updated March 14, 2025 12:50pm

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought a report from the Ministry of Interior on the use of X as it heard a petition against the ban on the social media platform.

Access to X has been disrupted since February 17, 2024 when former Rawal­pindi commissioner Liaquat Chattha accused the chief election commissioner and a top Supreme Court judge of being involved in rigging the February 8 general elections.

Rights bodies and journalists’ organisations have condemned the muzzling of social media, while internet service providers have also lamented losses due to disruptions. The United States had also called on Pakistan to lift restrictions on social media platforms.

Friday’s hearing was taken up by a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Alia Neelam, who heard the petitions of journalist Shakir Mahmood and others.

The federal government, the Ministry of Law, the Ministry of Information and others had been made parties in the petitions.

At the outset of the hearing, the court sought a report from the Ministry of Interior on the functioning of X.

The court also sought to know how the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) worked. Additionally, the LHC summoned the relevant PTA officer along with the record.

“It should be revealed which government institutions are using X despite the ban,” Justice Neelum said. “It should also be told whether the status of X is legal or illegal.”

She said that all parties are obliged to file a response in the court.

Deputy Attorney General Asad Bajwa told the court that the PTA had banned X on the instructions of the interior ministry.

To this, Justice Neelum said the interior ministry should inform the court about the current status of X.

“If X is still being used despite a total blockage, who is responsible for this?” Justice Ali Zia Bajwa asked.

The chief justice re-enforced the statement, saying: “A report should be given on why X is being used despite the ban.”

The lawyer for PTA, Advocate Muhammad Afzal Khan, informed the court that X was being accessed through the use of VPNs (Virtual Private Networks).

The judges then directed the case be sent to a single bench for hearing.

Advocate Azhar Siddique, the petitioner’s lawyer, said the decision of the single bench could be challenged before a double bench.

The court then adjourned the hearing until March 20.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Cohesive response
Updated 14 Mar, 2025

Cohesive response

Solely militarised response has failed to deliver, counterterrorism efforts must be complemented by political outreach in Balochistan.
Agriculture tax
14 Mar, 2025

Agriculture tax

THE changes in the provincial agriculture income tax laws aimed at aligning their rates with the federal corporate...
Closing the gap
14 Mar, 2025

Closing the gap

PAKISTAN continues to struggle with gender inequality in its labour market. A new report by the ILO shows just how...
Shocking ambush
Updated 13 Mar, 2025

Shocking ambush

The sophistication of attack indicates that separatists likely had support from experienced external players.
Suffocating crisis
13 Mar, 2025

Suffocating crisis

THREE of the five countries with the most polluted air on Earth are in South Asia. They include Pakistan, which has...
Captive grid
13 Mar, 2025

Captive grid

IT is a common practice: the government makes commitments with global lenders for their money and then tries to...