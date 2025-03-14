Trump slammed for using ‘Palestinian’ as racial slur

WASHINGTON: Muslim and Jewish advocacy groups in the United States criticised President Donald Trump on Wednesday for referring to the top Senate Democrat, Senator Chuck Schumer, as a Palestinian, with the organisations saying the president used the term as a slur.

Trump, a Republican, was asked by reporters at the White House about US corporate tax rate policy during an Oval Office meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, and in response expressed displeasure with congressional Democrats not supporting his agenda.

“Schumer is a Palestinian as far as I’m concerned. He’s become a Palestinian. He used to be Jewish. He’s not Jewish anymore. He’s a Palestinian,” Trump said.

Schumer is the highest-ranking elected US Jewish official and is not of Palestinian heritage.

“President Trump’s use of the term `Palestinian’ as a racial slur is offensive and beneath the dignity of his office,” said Nihad Awad, national executive director of the Council on American Islamic Relations.

Awad, who is of Palestinian heritage, said Trump’s comments showed the “continuing dehumanisation” of Palestinians. Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, also condemned Trump’s remarks, as did Halie Soifer, CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America.

Trump faced criticism from rights groups during last year’s election campaign in which he referred to former president Joe Biden as Palestinian during a presidential debate.

He also said last year that Jews who did not vote for him needed to “have your head examined”.

Rights advocates have noted a rise in Islamophobia, anti-Palestinian bias and anti-Semitism since the start of the Gaza conflict in Oct 2023.

More recently, Trump has faced criticism for his plan for a US takeover of Gaza and to displace Palestinians from the enclave.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2025