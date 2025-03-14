E-Paper | March 14, 2025

Trump slammed for using ‘Palestinian’ as racial slur

Reuters Published March 14, 2025 Updated March 14, 2025 06:56am

WASHINGTON: Muslim and Jewish advocacy groups in the United States criticised President Donald Trump on Wednesday for referring to the top Senate Democrat, Senator Chuck Schumer, as a Palestinian, with the organisations saying the president used the term as a slur.

Trump, a Republican, was asked by reporters at the White House about US corporate tax rate policy during an Oval Office meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, and in response expressed displeasure with congressional Democrats not supporting his agenda.

“Schumer is a Palestinian as far as I’m concerned. He’s become a Palestinian. He used to be Jewish. He’s not Jewish anymore. He’s a Palestinian,” Trump said.

Schumer is the highest-ranking elected US Jewish official and is not of Palestinian heritage.

“President Trump’s use of the term `Palestinian’ as a racial slur is offensive and beneath the dignity of his office,” said Nihad Awad, national executive director of the Council on American Islamic Relations.

Awad, who is of Palestinian heritage, said Trump’s comments showed the “continuing dehumanisation” of Palestinians. Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, also condemned Trump’s remarks, as did Halie Soifer, CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America.

Trump faced criticism from rights groups during last year’s election campaign in which he referred to former president Joe Biden as Palestinian during a presidential debate.

He also said last year that Jews who did not vote for him needed to “have your head examined”.

Rights advocates have noted a rise in Islamophobia, anti-Palestinian bias and anti-Semitism since the start of the Gaza conflict in Oct 2023.

More recently, Trump has faced criticism for his plan for a US takeover of Gaza and to displace Palestinians from the enclave.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2025

Trump 2.0
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Cohesive response
Updated 14 Mar, 2025

Cohesive response

Solely militarised response has failed to deliver, counterterrorism efforts must be complemented by political outreach in Balochistan.
Agriculture tax
14 Mar, 2025

Agriculture tax

THE changes in the provincial agriculture income tax laws aimed at aligning their rates with the federal corporate...
Closing the gap
14 Mar, 2025

Closing the gap

PAKISTAN continues to struggle with gender inequality in its labour market. A new report by the ILO shows just how...
Shocking ambush
Updated 13 Mar, 2025

Shocking ambush

The sophistication of attack indicates that separatists likely had support from experienced external players.
Suffocating crisis
13 Mar, 2025

Suffocating crisis

THREE of the five countries with the most polluted air on Earth are in South Asia. They include Pakistan, which has...
Captive grid
13 Mar, 2025

Captive grid

IT is a common practice: the government makes commitments with global lenders for their money and then tries to...