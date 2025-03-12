Mercury surges to 39.5°C as hot weather persists in Karachi

KARACHI: Citizens endured another hot day in Karachi on Tuesday when the mercury soared to 39.5 degrees Celsius.

The city has been experiencing extreme weather conditions since Saturday when the maximum temperature crossed 39°C mark.

The Met department’s data showed that Tuesday’s temperature was 6.9°C higher than the average temperature for March (32.6°C) in previous years.

The minimum temperature was 18.5°C, it said, adding that relative humidity was 40 per cent and 20pc in the morning and evening.

The highest temperature in Sindh, however, was recorded in Mithi (42°C) followed by Thatta (40.5°C) and Chhor (39°C).

Met officials have attributed the intense hot weather prevailing over the country’s lower parts including the coastal areas of Balochistan for the past several days to weather systems prevailing over the Arabian Sea and upper Sindh.

They have predicted that these conditions may subside from Wednesday (today) when a westerly wave is expected to bring about rain and snowfall in the upper parts of the country.

The department’s advisory showed that the maximum temperature in the city is expected to range between 34°C and 36°C on Wednesday and Thursday (tomorrow), while the minimum temperature in the city during the two days is likely to range between 19°C and 22°C with west/southwesterly winds.

