E-Paper | March 12, 2025

Mercury surges to 39.5°C as hot weather persists in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 12, 2025 Updated March 12, 2025 11:32am

KARACHI: Citizens endured another hot day in Karachi on Tuesday when the mercury soared to 39.5 degrees Celsius.

The city has been experiencing extreme weather conditions since Saturday when the maximum temperature crossed 39°C mark.

The Met department’s data showed that Tuesday’s temperature was 6.9°C higher than the average temperature for March (32.6°C) in previous years.

The minimum temperature was 18.5°C, it said, adding that relative humidity was 40 per cent and 20pc in the morning and evening.

The highest temperature in Sindh, however, was recorded in Mithi (42°C) followed by Thatta (40.5°C) and Chhor (39°C).

Met officials have attributed the intense hot weather prevailing over the country’s lower parts including the coastal areas of Balochistan for the past several days to weather systems prevailing over the Arabian Sea and upper Sindh.

They have predicted that these conditions may subside from Wednesday (today) when a westerly wave is expected to bring about rain and snowfall in the upper parts of the country.

The department’s advisory showed that the maximum temperature in the city is expected to range between 34°C and 36°C on Wednesday and Thursday (tomorrow), while the minimum temperature in the city during the two days is likely to range between 19°C and 22°C with west/southwesterly winds.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

State Bank’s caution
Updated 12 Mar, 2025

State Bank’s caution

Easing monetary policy will be difficult for SBP without large, sustainable foreign capital inflows and structural tax reforms.
Syria massacre
12 Mar, 2025

Syria massacre

THERE were valid fears of sectarian and religious bloodshed when anti-Assad militants triumphantly marched into...
Too little, too late
12 Mar, 2025

Too little, too late

WHEN desperation reaches a point that a father has to end his life to save his daughter’s, the state has failed ...
Maulana’s message
Updated 11 Mar, 2025

Maulana’s message

The problem now is that most jihadi fighters, ideologues refuse to end their "struggle" on advice of state or mainstream clerics.
President’s speech
11 Mar, 2025

President’s speech

PRESIDENT Asif Zardari, addressing Monday’s joint session of parliament to mark the start of a new parliamentary...
Indian takeover
11 Mar, 2025

Indian takeover

BY the time the Champions Trophy final ended, the only indicators that the tournament had been hosted by Pakistan...