PTI Senator Aon Abbas speaks in Senate; Ejaz Chaudhry still absent despite production order

PTI Senator Aon Abbas Bappi was produced before the Senate on Saturday, while his fellow lawmaker Ejaz Chaudhry still could not be presented, despite Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani issuing their production orders yesterday.

The Senate chairman had issued production orders for PTI Senators Bappi and Chaudhry yesterday, instructing the authorities to ensure their presence in today’s Senate session.

At the outset of his speech, Senator Bappi thanked Gilani for his “principled stance”, noting that the Senate chairman had said not to preside over the proceedings if both PTI senators were not produced before the House today.

Bappi also appreciated Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar for his “stand”, saying “some of the hardships and oppression” against him started easing after that.

During Thursday’s Senate session, PTI lawmakers had registered a strong protest as Opposition Leader Syed Shibli Faraz raised the issue of Bappi’s arrest from his Multan residence and alleged manhandling.

Subsequently, the law minister informed the upper house of parliament that the PTI senator had been arrested by the Bahawalpur police in a case registered by the Punjab Wildlife Department for illegally hunting of Chinkara deer in Cholistan.

As Senator Faraz claimed that the police had resorted to vandalism during the arrest and did not show a warrant, the law minister said he had the same concerns about the arrest but asserted that the action was taken as per the law.

Senator Bappi then detailed the events of March 6, when he was arrested.

He recalled that a Senate session had been summoned for Thursday but he had other engagements planned prior. Hence, he had requested that Agenda No.14 that he was to present be deferred to the next day.

“Maybe if I had attended the session, this incident (arrest) would not have taken place and I would be sitting here […] but it happened that I was at home that day,” the PTI senator recalled.

Bappi said that around 20 individuals came at his house at around 8:30am on March 6. “They first broke my front door, then they tied up all my houseworkers at one place,” he alleged.

Without naming any law enforcement agency, the PTI senator claimed that a “joint operation” was conducted as his factory was raided as well. He added he was sleeping in his room with his wife when “they banged the door so forcefully that the lock broke and they just entered”.

Bappi said his mobile phones were sought but as he did not remember where he had kept them, the individuals had threatened to jail his 16-year-old son along with him if the devices were not handed over. However, his son was let go once a houseworker gave his mobile phones, he added.

Detailing his subsequent court appearance, Bappi said he was then sent on a one-day remand. Comparing the case against him to older ones filed against Fawad Chaudhry and Shehryar Afridi, he termed the hunting charges “respectable FIR”.

The PTI senator went on to say that his “fault” was running a campaign against inflation in south Punjab, “staying loyal to [PTI Founder] Imran Khan”, and raising his voice for incarcerated PTI leaders.

“These are my faults for which I have faced punishment for two days and might face it in the future as well.”

In a ruling issued today, Gilani noted there had been no intimation of the case against Bappi as provided under Rule 79 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate 2012, which reflected a “clear violation of established parliamentary procedures and disregard for institutional protocol”.

Senator Chaudhry’s production orders not implemented

On the other hand, chairman Gilani expressed his displeasure over Senator Chaudhry not being produced before the Senate, as ordered by him a day ago.

Yesterday’s production order issued for Chaudhry, who is imprisoned at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail, was the third one. None of the previous two orders could be implemented.

In January, Gilani issued a production order for the PTI senator, who has been incarcerated for around 20 months, so that he could attend the Senate session on January 14. However, Chaudhry failed to appear in the Senate session, where opposition lawmakers held placards with pictures of the missing senator.

More to follow