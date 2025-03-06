Convicted French rapist’s daughter says has filed sex abuse case against father

The daughter of convicted French rapist Dominique Pelicot said on Thursday she had filed a complaint against her father accusing him of sexual abuse, after he was jailed for repeatedly sedating and raping her mother Gisele Pelicot along with dozens of strangers.

Caroline Darian, whose parents are now divorced, filed the complaint on Wednesday, accusing Dominique of drugging her and committing “sexual abuse” against her, she told AFP.

She said she took legal action as a “message to all victims” of sexual abuse who were drugged not to give up.

Darian has said she suspects Dominique abused her too after pictures of her naked and unconscious body were found among the detailed records he kept of his crimes.

Dominique, 72, has always denied he abused his daughter.

“Yes, he denied it, but he also lied several times and gave different versions of the story during the two and a half years of the investigation,” Darian said.

Gisele, 72, last year became a feminist icon for her courage during trial of her former husband for mass rape while they were married.

She had insisted that the trial be held in public and waived her right to anonymity.

A court in southern France in December sentenced him to 20 years for drugging and raping her and inviting dozens of men to do the same for almost a decade.

His 50 co-defendants were also found guilty and handed various sentences of between three and 15 years.

“We clearly saw in court that at no time was Dominique capable of telling the whole truth about what happened,” Darian added.

Darian has campaigned for awareness about the use of drugs to commit sexual abuse and in 2022 wrote a book about the family’s ordeal, Et j’ai cesse de t’appeler papa (‘And I stopped calling you dad’).

Her new book about victims of sexual abuse, titled Pour que l’on se souvienne (‘For us to remember’), hit bookstands on Wednesday.

“Rebuilding requires recognition of my status as a victim,” she told AFP, adding: “I know that the road is still long”. Beyond “my personal case”, the complaint filed this week represents “a message sent to all victims”, she said.

“It is important for me to convey this message so that other victims” of chemical sedation can “tell themselves that there are things to do, there are remedies, and we must never give up”.