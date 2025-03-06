E-Paper | March 06, 2025

Equity prices falter for want of triggers

Muhammad Kashif Published March 6, 2025 Updated March 6, 2025 08:12am

KARACHI: After brea­king a four-session losing streak overnight, the sto­ck market on Wednesday struggled as investor sentiment remained mixed due to a lack of positive triggers, forcing the benchmark KSE 100 index into the red zone on late profit selling.

Topline Securities Ltd said the stock market had a range-bound session, with the benchmark index moving between a high of 583 points and a low of 598 points. It ultimately closed at 112,254 points, marking a decline of 490 points or 0.43 per cent day-on-day.

The upward movement was mainly driven by En­­gro Holdings, Tariq Glass Industries Ltd, Lucky Ce­­ment, Pakistan Interna­tio­nal Bulk Terminal (PIBTL), and Nestle Pakistan, contributing 155 points to the index together. Converse­­ly, Engro Fertiliser, Fauji Fertiliser, and PSO took away 181 points.

Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corporation noted that the market fell shar­p­­ly lower in sympathy with a sell-off in Asian markets and a slump in global cru­de oil prices after the Tru­mp administration impo­sed tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, triggering a tariff war.

Ali Najib, Head of Sales at Insight Securities, said the finance minister’s com­­­ment that Pakistan was “well positioned” for the ongoing IMF review boo­s­t­­ed investor confiden­­ce, le­­ading to buying in ini­­­tial trading hours. How­ever, above the 113,000 level, some investors opt­ed to book profits, wiping out early gains.

The overall market acti­vity remained bearishly inclined, although trading volume rose 27.61pc to 263.96 million shares while the traded value increased 21.11pc to Rs13.73bn day-on-day.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included Pakistan In­­t­ernational Bulk Termi­nal (53.57m shares), Wor­ld­Call Telecom (23.56m shares), Power Cement (10.97m sha­­res), Fauji Ce­­ment (8.50m shares) and Maple Leaf Cement (8.04m shares).

The shares registering the most significant incre­ases in their share prices in absolute terms were Nest­­le Pakistan (Rs149.20), Sa­­pphire Textile (Rs88.40), Sapphire Fibres (Rs35.49), Reliance Cotton (Rs25.70) and Al-Abbas Sugar (Rs21.94).

The companies registering significant decreases in their share prices in ab­­solute terms were Raf­han Maize (Rs115.00), Hoe­ch­­st Pakistan (Rs80.83), Uni-lever Foods (Rs64.85), PIA Holding Co [B] (Rs53.49) and Mehmood Textile (Rs36.46). Mutual funds and individuals turned net sellers as they offloaded shares worth $1.48m and $1.86m, respectively.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Road ahead
Updated 06 Mar, 2025

Road ahead

While govt has achieved success in macroeconomic stability, it has failed to improve social conditions, address political instability.
Restoring hope
06 Mar, 2025

Restoring hope

THE disillusionment of Balochistan National Party chief Akhtar Mengal should give all democratically inclined...
Cruel customs
06 Mar, 2025

Cruel customs

THE recent rescues of two Asian black bears — Rocky from Jauharabad and Sunny from Jhang — remind us how the...
Terrorism challenge
Updated 05 Mar, 2025

Terrorism challenge

Pakistan has few options but to cooperate on the counterterrorism issue with Kabul.
Ad ban
Updated 05 Mar, 2025

Ad ban

This publication always takes into consideration multiple angles when making editorial decisions.
Demand for solar power
05 Mar, 2025

Demand for solar power

A GREAT solar rush across Pakistan is transforming the nation’s energy landscape. Households and businesses are...