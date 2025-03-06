New Zealand look forward to doing better at ‘very different’ Dubai

LAHORE: Back at their favoured hunting ground, on a Gaddafi Stadium pitch offering little spin, New Zealand batters Rachin Ravindra and Kane Willamson set the tone for their side with sterling centuries in their Champions Trophy semi-final victory against South Africa.

Having come together following the departure of Ravinda’s opening partner Will Young, the duo stitched a 164-run stand to flay the South African bowlers and guide their side to an imposing 362-6 after skipper Mitchell Santner had elected to bat.

Ravindra helped Willia­mson bide his time, being the aggressor in their stand, racing to his fifth ODI century in the 32nd over before flicking Kagiso Rabada for four to celebrate it.

After feathering a slower one from Rabada to the keeper, Ravindra fell for 108 off 101 deliveries but then Willamson, who had a few lucky escapes, began his charge.

The right-hander scooped Wiaan Mulder for four to raise his 15th ODI ton, only to fall soon after — for a 94-ball 102 — trying to attempt a similar shot but the stage was set for New Zealand’s late charge.

Daryl Mitchell (49) and Glenn Philips (49 not out) launched a flurry of big hits to lift the Black Caps to an above-par total before their spinners turned the screw on South Africa to take them into the final against India with an impressive 50-run victory.

Sunday’s final, however, will be played in Dubai, the same venue where New Zealand fell to India in their final group game last week. That was their only loss in their Champions Trophy campaign and naturally the thoughts turned to the task ahead.

“Thing with tournament cricket is what’s next and then what,” player-of-the-match Ravindra said at the presentation ceremony. “Important to soak in the win today, celebrate the team together and get around each other. Once we get to Dubai we’ll switch back on.”

Speaking to reporters later, Ravindra didn’t make much of the fact that New Zealand have been criss-crossing Pakistan with a trip to Dubai in between as India have been playing their matches in Dubai.

“That’s why we train and that’s why we practice what we do at home to try and replicate conditions and try to think outside the box,” he said. “That’s part of being an international cricketer. Luckily, we’ve played a bit of cricket in Pakistan before, we’ve played a bit of cricket in Dubai too. So we’re able to draw back on those experiences.”

Williamson was hoping to “carry the learnings” from their semi-final victory to the final.

“For us, it was nice to have a game there [in Dubai],” Williamson told a news conference. “Definitely the conditions in Dubai are very different to those here. India is an outstanding team and plays very well. Our focus is on that game.”

Williamson brushed aside the travel between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates for matches as “part and parcel of the game” and when asked if the final would be his last Champions Trophy match, the 34-year-old said: “Regardless of whether it’s my last [game] or not, we want to end it on a high.”

New Zealand last won a global white-ball title in 2000 when they beat India in the final of the ICC Knock­out Trophy, the predecessor of the Champions Trophy.

Mitchell said the current lot have no added pressure to emulate that side.

“The past is past,” he told reporters. “We’re obviously right now excited to be in the final and looking forward to playing India. The conditions there are very different and we will try and adjust to those in the next few days.”

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2025