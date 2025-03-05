E-Paper | March 05, 2025

Serbian opposition lawmakers throw smoke grenades in parliament

Reuters Published March 5, 2025 Updated March 5, 2025 06:08am
OPPOSITION lawmakers let off smoke grenades inside the Serbian Assembly, on Tuesday.—Reuters
BELGRADE: Serbian opposition lawmakers threw smoke grenades and tear gas inside parliament on Tuesday to protest against the government and support demonstrating students, with one legislator suffering a stroke during the chaos.

Four months of student-led demonstrations have drawn in teachers, farmers and others to become the biggest threat yet to President Aleksandar Vucic’s decade-long rule, with many Serbians denouncing corruption and incompetence in government.

At the legislative session, after the ruling coalition led by the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) approved the agenda, some opposition politicians ran out of their seats towards the parliamentary speaker and scuffled with security guards.

Others tossed smoke grenades and tear gas, with live TV showing black and pink smoke inside the parliament, which has also witnessed brawls and throwing of water in the decades since the introduction of multi-party democracy in 1990.

Speaker Ana Brnabic said two lawmakers were injured, with one, Jasmina Obradovic of the SNS party, suffering a stroke and in critical condition. “The parliament will continue to work and to defend Serbia,” she told the session.

As the session continued, ruling coalition politicians debated while opposition lawmakers whistled and blew horns. Opposition deputies also held signs reading “general strike,” and “justice for the killed”, while outside the building protesters stood in silence to honour 15 people killed by a railway station roof collapse that was the spark for the protest movement.

Protest leaders called for a major rally in the capital Belgrade on March 15. The ruling coalition says Western intelligence agencies are trying to destabilise Serbia and topple the government by backing the protests.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2025

