Policeman martyred in Bajaur attack

BAJAUR / LAKKI MARWAT: A policeman was martyred by unidentified assailants in an attack in the Khar area of Bajaur, on Sunday.

The cop, identified as Ismail Khan, was returning home from a nearby market after shopping when the assailants ambu­shed him in the Badisamoor area, rescue officials said while quoting locals.

The 38-year-old victim was critically wounded in the attack and died while being administered first aid at the District Headq­uarters Hospital, Khar.

District Police Officer (DPO) Waqas Rafiq said the martyred cop was head of the Quick Resp­onse Force of district police.

Talking to reporters after the incident, the DPO said a police team immediately arrived at the scene to arrest the attackers, but they fled.

He vowed to use all resources to trace the attackers, adding that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

This is the second attack targeting police in Bajaur in a month.

Body recovered

Separately, the body of a civilian employee of a state institution was recovered from fields near Gul Kallay Daud Shah in Bannu district on Sunday.

Police said the body was recovered from the precinct of the Cantonment police station.

They identified the deceased as a clerk.

The victim’s brother told police that his brother had been recently appointed to the army.

“He had come to the village on leave. On Saturday, he left home after evening prayer and did not return”, he added.

According to the brother, his family started a search for him and found his body in the fields.

He told police that his brother had been killed with a firearm and that his family had no enmity with anyone.

Police said the body was handed over to relatives after completing medico-legal formalities.

A case has been registered against unknown persons under Section 302 (intentional murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code and an investigation has been started, police added.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2025