Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan explosion

Dawn Report Published March 2, 2025 Updated March 2, 2025 09:15am

NORTH WAZIRISTAN / LAKKI MARWAT: Two soldiers were martyred when a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into their convoy in the Eidak area, North Waziristan, on Saturday, according to sources.

At least 10 people, inclu­ding two civilians, were injured in the attack.

The vehicle was completely destroyed in the attack.

The martyrs and injured were moved to a hospital as security forces launched a search operation in surrounding areas to track down the perpetrators.

On Friday, ISPR said that security forces gunned down six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Ghulam Khan village of North Waziristan.

Lakki attack

Separately, a militant was killed and a police official injured in an exchange of firing in Abbasa Khattak, Lakki Marwat, on Saturday.

A police official said the gunfight ensued after a police patrol party came under attack in the trans-river belt area.

The terrorists had ambushed the police van between Abbasa Khattak and Wanda Shahabakhel.

The official said that District Police Officer Muhammad Jawad Ishaq dispatched reinforcement to the area to thwart the attack.

During the exchange of fire, police neutralised a militant while his accomplices escaped to the nearby mountains.

A policeman injured in the attack was moved to a hospital where his condition is stated to be out of danger, the official said.

A heavy police contingent has launched a search in the mountainous terrain to arrest the attackers.

KP Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed praised the policemen for exhibiting gallantry in fighting the terrorists and announced commendation certificates and cash prizes for them.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2025

