E-Paper | March 01, 2025

4 dead from Uttarakhand avalanche, 5 still missing: Indian army

AFP Published March 1, 2025 Updated March 1, 2025 03:25pm
In this handout photograph taken and released by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) Uttarakhand on February 28s, rescuers carry out an operation after Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers got trapped under an avalanche near Mana village in Chamoli district of India’s Uttarakhand state. — AFP
In this handout photograph taken and released by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) Uttarakhand on February 28s, rescuers carry out an operation after Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers got trapped under an avalanche near Mana village in Chamoli district of India’s Uttarakhand state. — AFP

At least four people died from their injuries in India after an avalanche hit a remote border area, officials said on Saturday, as rescuers deployed helicopters to search for the remaining five missing.

A total of 55 workers were buried under snow and debris after the avalanche hit a construction camp on Friday near Mana village on the border with Tibet in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Indian army said 50 people were initially rescued, but among them, four succumbed to their injuries.

“Unfortunately, four injured persons have been confirmed as fatal casualty,” they said.

Five workers were still missing, the army said, adding that six choppers had been deployed into rescue efforts as the “roads are blocked”.

Uttarakhand state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the rescue teams were “continuously engaged in relief efforts”.

“The government is fully committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected in this hour of crisis,” he said in a post on X.

Screengrab taken from X
Screengrab taken from X

Mana village, which shares a border with Tibet, was deserted after residents moved to lower altitudes to escape the extreme weather, The Indian Express newspaper reported.

Avalanches and landslides are common in the upper reaches of the Himalayas, especially during the winter season.

Scientists have said climate change was making weather events more severe, while the increased pace of development in the fragile Himalayan regions has also heightened fears about the fallout from deforestation and construction.

In 2021, nearly 100 people died in Uttarakhand after a huge glacier chunk fell into a river, triggering flash floods.

And devastating monsoon floods and landslides in 2013 killed 6,000 people and led to calls for a review of development projects in the state.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Exceptional Assembly
Updated 01 Mar, 2025

Exceptional Assembly

Both the govt and the NA remained completely unbothered by public perceptions in their first year.
Haqqania bombing
Updated 01 Mar, 2025

Haqqania bombing

If the seminary attack is indeed traced to IS, it would signal a fresh security challenge in KP.
Blood and drugs
01 Mar, 2025

Blood and drugs

FREQUENT news stories about bone-chilling murders show that the face of crime is changing — there is a marked rise...
No remorse
Updated 28 Feb, 2025

No remorse

Disturbingly, the regime seems to grow bolder in its defiance of its obligations with each passing day.
Affordable Ramazan
28 Feb, 2025

Affordable Ramazan

WITH the month of Ramazan commencing in a day or two, a price spiral peculiar to the fasting month has kicked off....
Grotesque vision
28 Feb, 2025

Grotesque vision

THE Trump administration has sunk to a new low in its cavalier approach to the Gaza crisis. It seems all sense has...