Elahi gets exemption from court appearance

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday allowed a permanent exemption to former Punjab chief minister Pervez Elahi from appearance in a reference against him regarding kickbacks in development projects.

Duty Judge Qaiser Nazir Butt announced the decision on Mr Elahi’s request, granting him exemption from personal appearance due to illness.

Instead, a pleader, Advocate Anwar Hussain, will appear on his behalf in the trial proceedings.

During the hearing, co-accused and former principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti appeared before the court.

Previously, the case was being heard by presiding judge Zubair Shehzad Kayani, but due to his transfer, the duty judge conducted the proceedings.

The duty judge observed that the prosecution witnesses should not be summoned until a new regular judge was appointed in the court.

The hearing was adjourned to March 12.

The NAB reference alleged that Muhammad Khan Bhatti, being principal secretary to the then chief minister Mr Elahi, manoeuvered the award of contracts in favour of blue-eyed contractors in connivance with other suspects including officials of government departments.

It said the suspect released full payment to the contractors even before the commencement of the construction on the project only to receive kickbacks.

The bureau alleged that money from the corruption committed by Mr Bhatti had been transferred into the bank accounts of Mr Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi.

Published in Dawn, February 28th, 2025