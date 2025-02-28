E-Paper | February 28, 2025

Elahi gets exemption from court appearance

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published February 28, 2025 Updated February 28, 2025 06:38am

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday allowed a permanent exemption to former Punjab chief minister Pervez Elahi from appearance in a reference against him regarding kickbacks in development projects.

Duty Judge Qaiser Nazir Butt announced the decision on Mr Elahi’s request, granting him exemption from personal appearance due to illness.

Instead, a pleader, Advocate Anwar Hussain, will appear on his behalf in the trial proceedings.

During the hearing, co-accused and former principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti appeared before the court.

Previously, the case was being heard by presiding judge Zubair Shehzad Kayani, but due to his transfer, the duty judge conducted the proceedings.

The duty judge observed that the prosecution witnesses should not be summoned until a new regular judge was appointed in the court.

The hearing was adjourned to March 12.

The NAB reference alleged that Muhammad Khan Bhatti, being principal secretary to the then chief minister Mr Elahi, manoeuvered the award of contracts in favour of blue-eyed contractors in connivance with other suspects including officials of government departments.

It said the suspect released full payment to the contractors even before the commencement of the construction on the project only to receive kickbacks.

The bureau alleged that money from the corruption committed by Mr Bhatti had been transferred into the bank accounts of Mr Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi.

Published in Dawn, February 28th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No remorse
Updated 28 Feb, 2025

No remorse

Disturbingly, the regime seems to grow bolder in its defiance of its obligations with each passing day.
Affordable Ramazan
28 Feb, 2025

Affordable Ramazan

WITH the month of Ramazan commencing in a day or two, a price spiral peculiar to the fasting month has kicked off....
Grotesque vision
28 Feb, 2025

Grotesque vision

THE Trump administration has sunk to a new low in its cavalier approach to the Gaza crisis. It seems all sense has...
The challenge before banks
Updated 27 Feb, 2025

The challenge before banks

The way we do banking today will not exist in next 10 years, only those will survive who are capable of adopting new technologies.
Torkham tension
27 Feb, 2025

Torkham tension

CONTROVERSY over demarcation of the common frontier is one of the key obstacles standing in the way of better...
Weak link
27 Feb, 2025

Weak link

KARACHI — economic powerhouse, cultural melting pot, and bustling metropolis of over 20m souls. There is much that...