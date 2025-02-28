Israel frees 643 Palestinians after Hamas delivers

• Netanyahu dispatches negotiators to Cairo

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dispatched ne­­gotiators to Cairo on Thu­rsday after Hamas han­ded over the remains of four prisoners in exch­an­­ge for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

The overnight swap was the final stage of an initial deal under the fragile truce that took effect on January 19, largely halting more than 15 months of war in Gaza.

Under the first phase which expires on Satur­d­ay, Hamas freed 25 living Israeli and dual-national prisoners and returned the bodies of eight others.

It also released five Thai prisoners outside the deal’s terms.

Israel, in return, was ex­pected to free around 1,900 Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas officials told AFP that Israel had freed about 1,700 so far.

Israel’s Prison Service confirmed that 643 Pal­e­stinians were transferred from several prisons across the country and released under the terms of the truce deal after Hamas handed over the bodies of four prisoners.

AFP journalists saw hu­­ndreds of prisoners being released early Thursday in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Egy­pt’s state-linked Al-Qahera News said 97, marked for deportation by Israel, had arrived at Gaza’s Rafah crossing.

The prisoners freed on Thursday were meant to be released last weekend but Israel delayed the process after Hamas staged elaborate handover ceremonies.

Hamas said Thursday’s handover would take place in private “to prevent the occupation from finding any pretext for delay”.

In Ramallah, several freed Palestinians were lifted onto shoulders. A group of women wept around one released prisoner, and a child held aloft flashed victory signs with both hands.

“We were in hell and we came out of hell. Today is my real day of birth,” said one prisoner, Yahya Shraideh.

Hours after the handover, an Israeli campaign group confirmed “with profound sorrow” the ide­ntities of the four bodies Hamas returned on Thu­rsday.

Ohad Yahalomi, Tsachi Idan, Itzik Elgarat and Shlomo Mansour “have been laid to eternal rest in Israel”, said the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

Netanyahu pledged on Thursday to work “relentlessly” to bring back all the prisoners.

President Isaac Herzog said on Thursday that Israel had a “moral obligation” to sec­ure the prisoners’ return.

Negotiations

After the swap, Hamas called on Israel to return to delayed talks on a second phase of the deal, intended to lead to a permanent end to the war. “We have cut off the path before the enemy’s false justifications, and it has no choice but to start negotiations for the second phase,” Hamas said.

Later on Thursday, Netanyahu’s office said he instructed Israeli negotiators to head to Cairo for the Gaza talks.

Israel Foreign Minister Gideon Saar told reporters in Jerusalem the delegation would travel to Egypt to see whether there was common ground to negotiate an extension to the truce.

“We said we are ready to make the framework longer in return to release more prisoners. If it is possible, we’ll do that.”

Two government offici­als told Reuters that Israel was seeking to extend the initial phase, with Hamas freeing three prisoners each week in exchange for Palestinians held by Israel.

In Washington, US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy said Israeli representatives were en route to talks on the next phase of the ceasefire.

“We’re making a lot of progress. Israel is sending a team right now as we speak,” Steve Witkoff said.

The prospects for the second phase are far from certain, however.

The current truce agre­ement was only arrived at after months of gruelling negotiations, and some me­­mbers of Netanyahu’s coalition are eager to res­ume the war and destroy Hamas once and for all.

The October 7 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people in Israel, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel’s retaliation in Gaza has killed at least 48,365 people, according to the health ministry in the territory, figures that the United Nations considers credible.

