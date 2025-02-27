E-Paper | February 27, 2025

Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda Zia calls for swift elections

AFP Published February 27, 2025 Updated February 27, 2025 05:38pm
A file photo of Bangladesh opposition leader Khaleda Zia. — Reuters
A file photo of Bangladesh opposition leader Khaleda Zia. — Reuters

The leader of Bangladesh’s key political party, Khaleda Zia, called on Thursday for interim authorities to undertake “minimal” reforms so elections can be held swiftly after a revolution last year.

“People expect a widely accepted election after swift and minimal reforms to restore the country’s democratic system,” Zia, a former prime minister and leader of the Bangladesh National Party (BNP), said in a broadcast.

Zia, 79, served as prime minister of the South Asian nation twice but was jailed for corruption in 2018 during the tenure of Sheikh Hasina, her successor and lifelong rival.

She was released after Hasina was toppled in August and fled into exile in India, before flying to Britain in January for medical treatment, from where she made an online address to party members, her first in six years.

“Unite the party and prepare to lead both the movements and the nation,” Khaleda urged BNP members. “The country is going through a critical period. The fascist regime was forced to flee due to the movements led by students and yourselves.”

Hasina’s government was accused of politicising courts and the civil service, as well as staging lopsided elections, to dismantle democratic checks on its power.

Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel Prize-winning microfinance pioneer who heads the caretaker government, has launched commissions to oversee a raft of reforms.

He has said setting an election date depends on what political parties agree upon but hopes they will take place in late 2025 or early 2026.

Zia called on Bangladeshis to unite to tackle deteriorating law and order. “Friends and allies of the fascists are hatching conspiracies to undermine the achievements of the mass uprising,” Zia said.

“We must foil these conspiracies through unwavering unity among ourselves and with the people of Bangladesh.”

Hasina, who remains in self-imposed exile in India, has defied an arrest warrant from Dhaka to face charges that include accusations of crimes against humanity.

The BNP is widely expected to dominate the elections.

