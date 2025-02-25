Canva says issues in uploading images to platform resolved

Canva, an online graphic design tool, said on Tuesday that issues in uploading images to the website were resolved after users faced disruptions in using the platform earlier today.

As of early 2024, the platform — which offers free as well as paid premium subscriptions — had more than 170 million users, who use it to create social media content, presentations, and videos, among other material.

According to Canvastatus.com, which shows real-time data on system performance, two issues were reported today.

An initial post on the error at 9:54am (Pakistan time) read: “We are aware of an issue where users are unable to upload images and are currently investigating.”

In a subsequent update at 11:19am (Pakistan time), it said: “The issue affecting image uploads on Canva has been resolved.”

This screengrab from Canva shows an “Image not found” error displayed upon copying and pasting a picture.

Dawn.com staffers, who also been unable to upload any images to the platform, could now do so after the issue was resolved.

An error displayed earlier today upon uploading pictures read: “You might be logged out, offline or Canva’s servers are unreachable.”

This screengrab from Canva shows an error displayed upon uploading a picture.

When users started reporting the issue, in response to one such query, Canva’s official X account had said at 10am: “Can you try clearing your cache, cookies, and browser history, then refresh the page? You can also try accessing our platform from a different browser.”

Shortly later, the platform said it was working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

However, another issue pertaining to premium subscriptions remained. The error, reported at 10:16am (Pakistan time), caused “partial outages” in downloading designs as well as billing and subscriptions.

“We’re aware of issues affecting PayPal payments, as well as publishing designs with premium elements — including for Canva Pro and Teams users subscribed via PayPal, even when no payment is required.

“Our team is actively working on a fix and will share updates as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience,” it added.

In July last year, technology giant Microsoft apologised after thousands of people across the world reported issues with its products, ranging from email service Outlook to the hit game Minecraft.

The issues had come less than two weeks after a major global IT outage left over 8m computers using Microsoft systems inaccessible, impacting healthcare and travel. The breakdown stemmed from a flaw in a test software by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.

The resulting outage of Microsoft’s cloud computing suites had led to flights being grounded, news outlets unable to broadcast information, and operations in brokerage houses being hindered.