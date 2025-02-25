Kanda becomes president of ADB

ISLAMABAD: Assuming office on Monday as the 11th President of the Asian Development Bank, Masato Kanda expressed his commitment to advancing ADB’s mission to promote sustainable, inclusive, and resilient growth in the region.

Mr Kanda succeeds Masatsugu Asakawa, continuing a legacy of excellence and innovation. According to a press release from ADB, with nearly four decades of experience in international finance and development policy, Mr Kanda is widely recognised for his forward-thinking leadership and decisive interventions during market volatility.

“I am deeply honoured to take on the role of ADB president at this important moment for our region,” Mr Kanda said. “With the trust of our 69 members and strong support of our dedicated staff, I am committed to advancing ADB’s mission to promote sustainable, inclusive, and resilient growth. Together, we will respond to pressing development challenges, ensuring that ADB remains the partner of choice for the region,” he said in a statement after assuming the office.

Mr Kanda’s appointment underscores ADB’s ongoing evolution and its commitment to meeting the dynamic needs of its developing member countries. As the bank embarks on a new phase of strategic growth, his leadership will build on ADB’s strong legacy while also positioning the institution to address future challenges and opportunities.

The ADB Board of Governors’ decision to elect Mr Kanda was unanimous, reflecting broad confidence in his ability to steer ADB during a time of significant change. His extensive background in managing complex economic policies and his hands-on experience in multilateral settings will be invaluable as ADB continues to adapt to a rapidly changing global landscape.

Published in Dawn, February 25th, 2025