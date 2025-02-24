Cold-blooded creatures grow in popularity as pets in China

Whenever Fu Jiajun returns home from college, the first place she rushes to is her balcony, where she’s greeted by her growing family of reptile companions.

A large white lizard lies lazily in a white container, while nearby a digitally controlled cabinet houses a range of creatures. Snakes, lizards and turtles all coexist in a temperature-controlled environment.

“I just love to spend time observing them,” said Fu, a college junior, who was born and raised in Shanghai.

Playing with her reptile friends was a daily routine during the recent Spring Festival holiday.

Fu’s fascination with exotic pets began when she stumbled upon an ad for a leopard gecko in an online pet enthusiasts’ group during her freshman year in 2022.

“It looked cute, and the price was right — just 200 yuan ($27.40). I couldn’t resist, so I brought it to my apartment and then introduced it to our college’s pet club,” she recalled with a smile.

Fu quickly realised how soothing it was to unwind by simply watching her new pet or holding it in her hands. “It’s quiet and needs very little maintenance. All I have to do is make sure it has enough food and water, and the right temperature,” she explained.

What started with one gecko soon grew into a menagerie of exotic creatures, thanks to pet shops, markets and online channels. “It’s easy to get hooked,” Fu said. The biggest expenses are the enclosures and heating equipment, which cost around 700 yuan, she said.

Published in Dawn, February 24th, 2025