Underdog tag can help Pakistan against India

PICKING up wickets regularly will be very important for Pakistan in Sunday’s must-win Champions Trophy clash against bitter rivals India.

They cannot allow partnerships to form, which has happened too often lately, especially in the 60-run loss in the tournament opener against New Zealand. That result means Mohammad Rizwan’s charges have a survival battle at hand; their backs to the wall.

They need to be better in every aspect of the game. Fitness is crucial, not just for fielding but also for running between the wickets. In a 50-over game, teams that are not athletic can easily get exposed.

Additionally, rotating the strike and having a positive mindset with the bat are key to achieving success in batting. Pakistan played 145 dot balls against New Zealand, which proved extremely damaging in their chase.

It wasn’t the ideal start but when playing against India, Pakistan often rise to the occasion and play with great passion for their country and fans. However, it is also important for them to stay calm under pressure and effectively follow their bowling plans, especially in the final stages of the match.

In sports, being aggressive and having a positive attitude can help overcome negativity. Pakistan should focus on playing smart cricket.

India already have a victory under their belt, beating Bangladesh in their first game. Pakistan, desperate to get off the mark, will enter the much-awaited game as the underdogs. But that can actually be an advantage because it allows them to relax and play without much pressure.

India’s batting mainstays Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not currently in great form, and if Shubman Gill — who scored a century to guide India to victory against Bangladesh — gets out early, Pakistan will have a good chance to slow down India’s scoring.

Pakistan pacers though need to be smarter, especially when the charge is on. They have been found wanting more often than not. Where are the yorkers, the slower bouncers or subtle variations? The spinners have been bowling too fast and defensively. That will need to change.

While India have a quality all-round bowling attack, I think on the Dubai pitch it will be a trial by spin for Pakistan. Regardless of the batting lineup, it is clear that Pakistan’s batting needs to show more intent, aggression and resolve.

In ODIs there is room for an anchoring role, but not if it slows down the game. The batting approach requires a major upgrade in both style and execution. Key players need to take onus to finish the matches.

The top order often takes too long to start scoring and taking risks, worrying about getting out. This fearful mindset hinders the team’s ability to set or chase targets.

On Sunday, there would be added pressure. The stadium will be packed with more Indian fans than Pakistan fans. It would be a great day to win against the odds!

Published in Dawn, February 23rd, 2025