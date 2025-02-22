Champions Trophy clash with Pakistan just another game, says Indian batsman Gill

TV ratings soar when the Asian giants clash on the cricket field as millions tune in to watch the match.

The lopsided nature of arguably cricket’s fiercest rivalry in recent years notwithstanding, emotions in both countries will run high when bitter neighbours India and Pakistan clash in a Champions Trophy blockbuster in Dubai on Sunday.

India has prevailed in seven of the eight completed ODIs in the last decade against rivals they play only in multi-team events because of a strained political relationship between the two countries.

India, who refused to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy citing government advice, will be playing all their matches at the 25,000-capacity Dubai International Stadium and kicked off their Group A campaign with a six-wicket victory against Bangladesh.

Pakistan’s title defence, meanwhile, looks in disarray after their comprehensive defeat by New Zealand and the team led by Mohammed Rizwan needs a drastic turnaround against Rohit Sharma’s India.

India vice-captain Shubman Gill said today the eagerly-awaited match is a fan favourite, but for his team, it’s business as usual.

Gill led India to victory against Bangladesh, scoring an unbeaten 101 at the top of the order and said the team will try to keep up their winning habit.

“It doesn’t change anything for us honestly,” Gill said of taking on Pakistan. “We play every match to win and this is no different for us and this is how we prepare for any match that we play. So that’s how we are going to prepare for this one as well.”

India’s Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century during the ICC Champions Trophy ODI cricket match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 20. — AFP

TV ratings soar when the Asian giants clash on the cricket field as millions tune in to watch the match, giving huge revenue to broadcasters. Streets are deserted in India and Pakistan when the two sides play each other and Gill said he cannot deny the excitement among the fans.

“There is a long history of India-Pakistan and it’s a very exciting contest when both the teams play,” said Gill. “Everyone enjoys watching it. If so many people are getting happiness in watching this match then who are we to say under-hype or over-hype?”

He added, “We go out to play cricket. We try our best to represent our country and try our best to win.”

The rivals last met in a one-day game at the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad, with hosts India winning by seven wickets.

Bring our ‘A-game’

India knows a victory will put them in sight of the semi-finals, while Pakistan are playing for survival in the tournament after their loss to New Zealand in the opener.

New Zealand top Group A ahead of India with a better run rate. Pakistan are fourth and bottom of the group. The top two teams from each of the two groups make the semi-finals.

When pressed further about the enormity of the game, Gill said: “I think it is a big match. But I think the biggest match will obviously be the finals that the team plays. And definitely, we have been playing some good ODI cricket.”

Gill said Pakistan remain a dangerous side despite some poor results. “Pakistan, unfortunately, has lost some matches recently,” Gill said. “But by no means, I think we are going to take them as a lesser side. I think they have got a good side and it is important for us to bring our A-game tomorrow.”

Though Gill is in the form of his life, backup wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant did not practice on the eve of the match with Pakistan and Gill said he is down with “viral fever”.

India also arrived without Jasprit Bumrah but did not miss their pace spearhead as Mohammed Shami claimed five wickets against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s batting mainstay Babar Azam drew flak for lacking intent even though he managed a fifty against New Zealand. Fellow opener Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the tournament after suffering an injury during the match.