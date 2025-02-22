E-Paper | February 22, 2025

Govt hints at bringing back PTI protesters abroad with ‘anti-state’ ideas via extradition

Nadir Guramani Published February 22, 2025 Updated February 22, 2025 05:44pm

Barrister Aqeel Malik, adviser to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on law, has hinted that the government could seek the extradition of PTI protesters abroad who hold an “anti-state agenda”.

After more than a year of heightened tensions between the government and the PTI, the two sides commenced negotiations in December last year to bring down political temperatures. But despite weeks of negotiations, the dialogue process stalled on two major issues — the formation of two judicial commissions and the release of PTI prisoners.

Citing the delay in forming the probe bodies, the PTI decided to boycott the fourth round of talks scheduled at the end of January. After the negotiations remained in limbo, both sides have continued trading barbs against each other.

Responding to a question about PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, who is abroad currently, Malik said in an interview on DawnNewsTV programme ‘Doosra Rukh’ on Friday: “Interpol has been contacted by the interior ministry regarding these cases.”

Malik said: “Those who want to harm Pakistan by sitting outside [and protesting] will be brought back to Pakistan, whether through extradition or repatriation.

“Government has zero tolerance on this,” he added.

When asked if it included PTI protesters, Malik said, “If they (protesters) are holding anti-state agenda without substantiating evidence […] Action will be taken against them in the coming days.”

The PM’s adviser said that people who protested abroad were “creating problems” for themselves in Pakistan.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari yesterday said that the PTI held a protest in London during Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir’s recent visit there.

“About 50 PTI supporters protested the army chief’s visit, aligning with the agendas of foreign agencies. Despite claiming to represent overseas Pakistanis, every call made by PTI has been decisively rejected by them,” Bokhari claimed.

The same day, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif assailed the PTI once again, saying that the party’s relevance would end soon because of its “violence-inciting politics”.

Petroleum Min­i­ster Dr Musadik Malik also ruled out holding any talks with the PTI on pardoning its founder Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case, in which the ex-premier and his wife have been sentenced to 14 years in jail.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Judiciary in the dock
Updated 22 Feb, 2025

Judiciary in the dock

Recent developments in SC and IHC certainly seem to have lent credibility to perception that judges perceived as a 'threat’ are being sidelined.
Paying taxes
22 Feb, 2025

Paying taxes

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s ‘hard talk’ at a retail business conference on Thursday was long ...
Rules for thee
22 Feb, 2025

Rules for thee

IT was a year ago when, in the tumultuous aftermath of the 2024 elections, the state banned X. Today, it remains...
Ukraine initiative
Updated 21 Feb, 2025

Ukraine initiative

Whether Trump’s Ukraine peace initiative succeeds or not, it will be difficult for Kyiv, Europe to face Russian military machine without US support.
High cost of SOEs
21 Feb, 2025

High cost of SOEs

THERE are losses and then some. The finance ministry’s latest overview of the federally owned state enterprises...
Poor impression
21 Feb, 2025

Poor impression

RECENT developments in the Senate have provided cause for concern on how parliamentary business is being conducted....