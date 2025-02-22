Govt hints at bringing back PTI protesters abroad with ‘anti-state’ ideas

Barrister Aqeel Malik, adviser to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on law, has hinted that the government could seek the extradition of PTI protesters abroad who hold an “anti-state agenda”.

After more than a year of heightened tensions between the government and the PTI, the two sides commenced negotiations in December last year to bring down political temperatures. But despite weeks of negotiations, the dialogue process stalled on two major issues — the formation of two judicial commissions and the release of PTI prisoners.

Citing the delay in forming the probe bodies, the PTI decided to boycott the fourth round of talks scheduled at the end of January. After the negotiations remained in limbo, both sides have continued trading barbs against each other.

Responding to a question about PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, who is abroad currently, Malik said in an interview on DawnNewsTV programme ‘Doosra Rukh’ on Friday: “Interpol has been contacted by the interior ministry regarding these cases.”

Malik said: “Those who want to harm Pakistan by sitting outside [and protesting] will be brought back to Pakistan, whether through extradition or repatriation.

“Government has zero tolerance on this,” he added.

When asked if it included PTI protesters, Malik said, “If they (protesters) are holding anti-state agenda without substantiating evidence […] Action will be taken against them in the coming days.”

The PM’s adviser said that people who protested abroad were “creating problems” for themselves in Pakistan.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari yesterday said that the PTI held a protest in London during Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir’s recent visit there.

“About 50 PTI supporters protested the army chief’s visit, aligning with the agendas of foreign agencies. Despite claiming to represent overseas Pakistanis, every call made by PTI has been decisively rejected by them,” Bokhari claimed.

The same day, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif assailed the PTI once again, saying that the party’s relevance would end soon because of its “violence-inciting politics”.

Petroleum Min­i­ster Dr Musadik Malik also ruled out holding any talks with the PTI on pardoning its founder Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case, in which the ex-premier and his wife have been sentenced to 14 years in jail.