Three renowned Naat Khawans laid to rest in GB

GILGIT: Three young Naat and Manqabat Khawans, Ali Kazim Khawaja, his elder brother Nadeem Khawaja and Jan Ali Shah Kazmi were laid to rest in their native villages after thousands of people attended their funeral in Gilgit-Baltistan, on Saturday.

Mr Ali, 16, and his brother Mr Nadeem, 18, from Skardu; and Mr Jan, 24, from Shigar along with social activist Zain Turabi, the son of religious scholar Hasan Turabi; and Abdul Ghani Mangrio of Rohri were returning to Karachi after attending a religious ceremony in Khairpur on Friday when an SUV hit their car head-on near Sann Town on the Indus Highway.

All five men died on the spot due to the intensity of the collision.

The bodies were taken to Manjhand taluka hospital and later to Karachi where two of them were buried. The bodies of the three men were brought to Skardu through a PIA flight for burial in Skardu and Shigar.

Thousands attend funeral of Ali Kazim Khawaja, Nadeem Khawaja and Jan Ali in Skardu

Thousands of people were present at the Skardu International Airport to receive the bodies, which were later taken to Markazi Imamia Jamia Masjid for funeral where emotional scenes were witnessed.

“We are heartbroken today as two of the finest Naat and Man­qabat reciters of Baltistan lost their lives in a tragic accident in Sindh.” said Shabi Hussain, a local.

“Everyone is sad as the region lost two of its most popular voices that echoed across the world.”

Muhammad Abbas, another local, said it was a tragedy for the region that such talented and acclaimed Naat Khawans lost their lives at a very young age. “They were the gems of the region.”

Syed Baqir Al-Hussaini, the president of Anjuman Imamia, Baltistan, led the funeral prayers, attended by thousands of people from all walks of life.

After the funeral, the bodies were taken to their native villages in Skardu and Shigar districts for burial.

Meanwhile, Anjuman Imamia of Baltistan has demanded the federal government and Sindh government to hold an impartial and fair investigation into the incident.

Tribute and condolences kept pouring in on social media, as people recalled the performances of the deceased reciters with and shared their popular Naats and Manqabats.

Mr Kazim was the resident of Skardu, who started reciting Naats at an early age at religious gatherings in Skardu.

According to the family sources, he was a high school student and gained international fame for reciting Manqabats and Naats a few years ago.

Mr Kazim frequently visited religious gatherings across the country and abroad to recite Naats and Manqabats.

