Federal Directorate of Education schools to have Cambridge Education System

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training, National Heritage, and Culture Farah Naz Akbar informed the National Assembly on Friday that the Cambridge Education System was being introduced in colleges being run by Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

During the question hour, she said that the initiative was being launched as a pilot project in four government institutions and will be expanded to other institutions in phases.

She added that the plan was currently in its initial stages, with a few selected educational institutions under the FDE set to implement the system first.

The parliamentary secretary was responding to questions from MNA Sehar Kamran who wanted to know whether the government would ensure equitable access of this system to the students from disadvantaged background.

Farah Naz Akbar elaborated that the system was being introduced at the request of parents who could not afford the fees in private schools. She said that the system would be introduced from grade 6 in April.

She explained that students would only be charged when they reached A’ Levels that too only half of the amount.

MNA Dr Nafisa Shah raised concerns about equity in education, questioning the need to introduce the Cambridge system. “If our education system is strong, why are we sending valuable foreign exchange abroad?” she asked.

She inquired about the foreign exchange spent by the country’s elite on Cambridge and similar education systems, as well as the amounts students pay for International English Language Testing System (IELTS).

Dr Nafisa Shah argued that adopting Cambridge undermines Pakistan’s own education framework.

Meanwhile, Farah Naz said she will come to the house with more information in this regard.

