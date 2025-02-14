E-Paper | February 14, 2025

Girl found dead, brother rescued after two years of captivity in Chakwal

Nabeel Anwar Dhakku Published February 14, 2025 Updated February 14, 2025 10:38am

CHAKWAL: In light of an anonymous letter which spurred the police action, the Neelah police in Chakwal district recovered a 32-year-old man and his 26-year-old sister, who had died due to starvation and cold, from a house after two years of captivity.

Jabeen Bibi died more than 10 days ago after the anonymous letter dated February 1 was sent to the Neelah police SHO while her brother Hassan Raza was not in a condition to record his statement due to trauma. The dead body was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy while Hassan Raza was also admitted to the hospital for medical examination.

Police said the brother and sister were locked up without clothes and bedding without any access to proper food and their ordeal came to light after the letter was sent to the police. The communique stated that the siblings owned land worth millions of rupees. Their father had passed away two years ago while the mother died several years ago.

The letter, addressed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, claimed the siblings had been held hostage by their cousin who wanted to grab their land and allegedly used drugs to affect their mental faculties.

Police act on anonymous letter, raid house in Chakwal’s village to rescue siblings

According to the letter, a woman in the neighbourhood provided them with food through a window and both siblings did not have proper clothes.

The police acted 11 days after the anonymous tip-off, inviting criticism that prompt action could have saved the life of Jabeen Bibi. SHO Sohaib Zafar, however, told Dawn that he had started an investigation the day he received the letter.

“On Wednesday, the contents of the letter were confirmed,” he said, adding that he had to obtain a search warrant to raid the house. “When we raided the said house on Wednesday evening…we found Jabeen Bibi dead,” the SHO said and added that the exact cause of the death could be ascertained through autopsy. “However it seems that the girl died due to hunger and cold,” he maintained. The frightened Hassan Raza was unable to speak. He was admitted to the DHQ Hospital for medical examination.

“We have registered a case against the accused who will be arrested soon,” the SHO said referring to the cousin mentioned in the letter.

A villager told Dawn that Jabeen Bibi passed his intermediate with flying colours a few years ago. He said after the death of their parents, the siblings had no one to depend on. “They belong to the Chaudhry family. Their father was the headman of the village and both the siblings owned almost 700 kanal of agricultural land”, the villager said.

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

GB’s lost hope

GB’s lost hope

Afzal Ali Shigri
Given the need for democratic and accountable governance in GB, the quest for a provisional province warrants immediate attention.

Editorial

Dangerous times
Updated 14 Feb, 2025

Dangerous times

Pakistan accounted for six journalist killings in 2024, of which three were deliberately murdered, according to the CPJ.
Difficult target
14 Feb, 2025

Difficult target

A ONE-two punch delivered by an unforeseen, sharp dip in inflation and an extremely slim base of taxpayers is...
Amazing show
14 Feb, 2025

Amazing show

PAKISTAN’S ability to turn it up at the flick of a switch remains uninhibited. The latest show came in...
Trump’s folly
Updated 13 Feb, 2025

Trump’s folly

This latest pronouncement only reinforces the fears of those who see the plan as a blueprint for ethnic cleansing.
Corruption ranking
13 Feb, 2025

Corruption ranking

IT comes as little surprise. Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index for 2024, unveiled on...
Support from remittances
13 Feb, 2025

Support from remittances

EVEN though workers’ remittances dipped, albeit negligibly, in January on a month-over-month basis, the earnings...