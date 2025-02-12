IMF chief meets PM Shehbaz, pledges support for govt’s actions

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to the United Arab Emirates and pledged support for the government’s “decisive actions” regarding the programme.

In a post on X, she said, “Wonderful to meet Prime Minister @CMShehbaz and his team.”

“I am encouraged by their strong commitment to Pakistan’s IMF-supported reforms and support their decisive actions to pave the way to higher growth and more jobs for Pakistan’s youthful population.”

This statement comes amid the IMF team’s visit to the country for a week-long scrutiny of the judicial and regulatory system as part of the ongoing $7bn Extended Fund Facility (EFF) to address governance and corruption vulnerabilities

The team will examine six key governance-related sectors and institutions, according to a statement from the Ministry of Finance.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Wednesday, the premier held a meeting with the IMF chief on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025 in Dubai, where both sides discussed Pakistan’s ongoing IMF programme and the macroeconomic stability achieved through the government’s comprehensive reform agenda.

Furthermore, the meeting focused on Pakistan’s commitment to implementing structural reforms and maintaining fiscal discipline, “which had been instrumental in restoring economic stability and would be critical in driving sustainable growth”.

The prime minister talked about the progress made under the programme, attributing the progress to the bailout deal.

