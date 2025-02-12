E-Paper | February 12, 2025

BYD to integrate DeepSeek software into its cars

AFP Published February 12, 2025 Updated February 12, 2025 10:55am
The BYD logo is displayed at the Beijing Auto Show on April 25, 2024. — AFP File Photo
The BYD logo is displayed at the Beijing Auto Show on April 25, 2024. — AFP File Photo

BEIJING: Shares in Chinese automaker BYD jumped on Tuesday after it unveiled plans to unroll advanced self-driving techno­­logy on nearly all its cars, including budget models priced below $10,000.

The company also said it would integrate AI startup Deepseek’s software into its cars, following domestic peers such as Geely, Great Wall Motors, and Leapmotor.

BYD is Tesla’s biggest rival in China and increasingly abroad, and Monday evening’s announcement led analysts to suggest a new price war might be on the horizon.

BYD will install its autonomous driving system in at least 21 models, including the Seagull budget hatchback priced from 69,800 yuan ($9,550). The system includes features such as remote parking and autonomous highway navigation previously found on more expensive vehicles. Tesla has similar features available in its EVs priced from $32,000.

“Autonomous driving is no longer a remote rarity, it’s a… necessary tool,” BYD founder Wang Chuanfu said at a livestreamed event on Monday.

Published in Dawn, February 12th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Annexing Palestine

Annexing Palestine

Robert Grenier
Annexation would reveal the pious incantations of Western politicians for what they are — impotent drivel at best, and cynical cant at worst.

Editorial

Ill omens
Updated 12 Feb, 2025

Ill omens

One wonders whether institutional leadership realises the long-term ramifications of the ongoing "remaking" of judiciary.
Sunken dreams
12 Feb, 2025

Sunken dreams

ANOTHER tragedy has struck Pakistani migrants seeking a better future. A boat capsizing off the Libyan coast has ...
Hate in India
12 Feb, 2025

Hate in India

HISTORY shows that rulers use hate speech to provoke hate crimes and ‘othering’ among communities. Indian Prime...
IMF scrutiny
Updated 11 Feb, 2025

IMF scrutiny

Strengthening foundations of the economic superstructure will help make the economy competitive and boost growth.
Shadow voices
11 Feb, 2025

Shadow voices

OVER the weekend, another ‘open letter’ addressed to the army chief and attributed to former prime minister ...
Paradise at a premium
11 Feb, 2025

Paradise at a premium

PAKISTAN’S recent triumph at the New York Travel and Adventure Show 2025, winning the Best Partner Pavilion Award,...